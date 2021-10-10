State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 7 along North Susquehanna Trail at West 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Escape went through a red light and was struck by a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia. The driver of the Ford, who was not named, will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Suicide
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Middleburg man was found dead of an apparent suicide after troopers responded to a welfare check.
The response came at 3:11 a.m. Sept. 3 in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Troopers said there’s no reason to suspect foul play.
1-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Mount Pleasant Mills man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence and ended up in a field.
The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 28 along Lenig Road, Union Township, Snyder County. A 1992 Subaru driven by Klarence C. Kantz, 29, was traveling in a curve when the vehicle went out of control, off the road and into a fence, police noted. Kantz was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a dispute involving a mower and arrested Scott Swartzlander, 55, of Middleburg, according to a report.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:22 a.m. Oct. 6 along Flint Valley Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. The victim was a 51-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman was scammed into paying $500 in eBay gift cards to a fraudulent promotion.
The incident was reported at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 along Hilltop Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 54-year-old Beaver Springs woman to open an unemployment compensation claim.
The incident was reported at noon Oct. 4 along Center Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged assault of a 94-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident was reported between 5 p.m. Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. Sept. 5 along Ravine Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
HUGHESVILLE — Nicholas Levan, 28, of Hughesville, was arrested after he allegedly harassed a 26-year-old Hughesville woman.
The alleged incident took place at 11:55 a.m. Oct. 9 along Broadway, Hughesville, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Laurel Ridge Farms, 1507 Ridge Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A suspect allegedly confronted a 30-year-old South Williamsport man in a threatening and aggressive manner.
Police reported the incident at 5:52 p.m. Oct. 5 along Sylvan Dell Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An ex-employee allegedly caused a disturbance, which included yelling obscenities, at Jiffy Lube, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 36-year-old Williamsport man, who was not named, was arrested and cited following the alleged incident at 12:19 p.m. Oct. 6.
Disorderly conduct
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of individuals yelling in the street and arrested two Hughesville women.
Heather Young, 42, and Trina Bogart, 42, were arrested following the alleged incident at 7:44 p.m. Oct. 6 along Peterman Lane, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of vehicle parts
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter valued at $461.04 was taken from a 1994 Toyota, police reported.
The incident was reported at 11:36 a.m. Sept. 16 along Allenwood Camp Lane, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 71-year-old Williamsport man.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 54-year-old Allenwood man was used to apply for a fraudulent unemployment benefit.
The incident was reported at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 along Petersburg Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 55-year-old Jersey Shore woman was used to file a fraudulent unemployment application.
The incident was reported at 2:14 p.m. Oct. 6 along Flook Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming county, according to police.
Theft by deception
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of identity of a 56-year-old Horseheads, N.Y. woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 5 along Route 184, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of scrap metal
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of copper piping from the residence of a 68-year-old Williamsport man.
The incident was reported between 3 p.m. sept. 30 and 1 p.m. Oct. 6 along Edercrest Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found property
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Drug paraphernalia was allegedly found at Cramer’s Auto Body, 219 Sawmill Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 5.
Found property
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating found drug paraphernalia reported at 11:32 a.m. Oct. 1 along East Blind Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
A blue glass bong, Blue Dream empty container and Blue Moon hemp flower container were found, police noted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Angela J. Kidd, Angela J. Walters, Keith J. Walters to Douglas W. Richard, Morgan J. Richard, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• David J. Byler, Katie E. Byler to Brittani N. Hook, Tanner L. Machmer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Suzanne C. Hennigan, Suzanne C. Dressler, Jeremy Dressler to Forrest D. Bechdel, Morgan L. Bechdel, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Amos J. Zook, Lydia Zook to Christian Believers Fellowship, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Cheyenne H. Yordy, Vickie D. Yordy to Cheyenne H. Yordy, Vickie D. Yordy, Jessica Abbott, property in Union Township, $1.
• Logan D. Stoltzfus, Janae R. Stoltzfus to Stephen T. Young, Robert C. Young, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Mark Robert Showalter 2011 revocable trust, Mark Robert Showalter trustee, Daniel D. Baker trustee, Rufus E. Baker by attorney, Rufus Baker irrevocable residential and income trust, Ruth Baker irrevocable residential and income trust to Dustin F. Gearhart, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Sara Catherine Helsman executor, Elisabeth J. Helsman estate to Sara Catherine Helsman, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Dwight W. Runkle to Runkle Realty LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jennifer E. Wagner administrator, Earl Jay Bergerstock estate, Craig E. Bergerstock administrator to Craig E.Bergerstock, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert W. Leboa, Judith A. Leboa to Deborah S. Mathias living trust, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Richard R. Ruhl, Jane M. Ruhl to Richard R. Ruhl, Jane M. Ruhl, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kelly A. Cormell, Rita Cormell, Michael Cormell to Kelly A. Cormell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David G. Richie, Julie J. Richie to Loran D. Crawford, Alice Sweeny, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Myron D. Deetz, Norma J. Deetz to Wyatt E. Troxell, Jennifer D. Troxell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Owen J. Mahon Jr., Grace M. Mahon to Three Toll Bros LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Tammy L. Fulkroad to Angela Troxell, Timothy Troxell, property in Lewistown, $1.
• Kenneth D. Sims, Dixie L. Sims to Richard Wright, Nicole Wright, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Timothy J. Slike, Julia E. Slike to Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, property in Union Township, $1.
• Mark H. Swarey, Barbara S. Swarey to MerleLee Weaver, Elsie May Weaver, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Daniel s. Witmer, Jacquelin M. Witmer to Kyle Zimmerman, property in White Deer Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Joseph A. Yoder, Jane R. Yoder, Jane N.R. Yoder to Joseph A. Yoder, Jane R. Yoder, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Hollenbach Commercial Prop LLC, Travis J. Hollenbach member, Emily M. Hollenbach member to Jonathan D. Bastian, Janna S. Bastian, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Michelle M. Jaigobind trustee, Michelle M. Jaigobind revocable trust to Paul J. Harrison, Heather B. Harrison, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Frank Menapace to Scott M. Smolleck, property in Buffalo Township, $219,000.
• Hazel S. Swartz estate, Ruth O Hauger executor, Betty A. Smith executor to Amy E. Ernst, Douglas R. Farringer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jon Allocca, Megan Adams to Stephan Lefebvre, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Donald F. Rea, Rebecca Leyon to Richard A. Diehl, Kelly L. Diehl, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Cindy K. Smith, Cindy K. Culp to Cindy K. Culp, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Richard S. Boylan, Christine Boylan to Richard A. Burrows, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Eric D. Moser, Cynthia M. Moser to Cynthia M. Moser, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Sandra A. Pancoe executor, Stephen J. Pancoe estate to Sandra A. Pancoe, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• George P. Haines Jr., Velma C. Haines, George P. Haines III to George P. Haines III, Carol L. Haines, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
