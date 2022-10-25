TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School’s wrestling room will now carry the name of a longtime coach and teacher in the district.
The Warrior Run School District school board on Monday approved naming the high school wrestling room after retired coach Wayne Smythe.
Smythe was a teacher at Warrior Run for 36 years, and the wrestling coach from 1972 to 2016. During his time as the wrestling coach, Warrior Run garnered had 560 wins and 23 PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association) state place winners, along with eight state champions. He was named to the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 2002, and the Pennsylvania Chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012.
“Just as important was the influence that he had over many, many students that were both students in the classroom and wrestlers that he coached,” said Warrior Run Athletic Director Greg Watson. “I think these are lifetime influences and I think many of those students and former wrestlers would tell you he was a huge part in their development.”
The wrestling room will be known as the Wayne Smythe Wrestling Room.
Ben Mike, from construction management firm Fidevia, provided an update during the meeting on the construction taking place in the district.
Contractors are beginning to place carpet inside of the new elementary school, and testing fire alarms. Plumbing and electrical features should be functioning in about one week, Mike said.
The inside of the fieldhouse is “just about finished up,” he added.
In other business, the board approved the following:
• Resignations: Drew Smith, high school math teacher; and Robert Watts, custodian.
• Hiring: Jennifer Anderson, fifth-grade ELA teacher, $51,495; Kevin Myers, assistant instrumental music director, $1,940.
• The following coaches: Eric Wertman, boys basketball, $5,360; Jason McCormick, assistant boys basketball, $3,375; Micha Burden, junior high boys basketball, $2,790; Rachael Herb, girls basketball, $5,090; Tim Scheller, assistant girls basketball, $3,470; Rachael Herb, junior high girls basketball, $2,790; Keri Hoban, assistant junior high girls basketball, $2,340; Derrick Zechman, wrestling, $3,470; and Brandon Stokes, junior high wrestling, $2,790.
Harrison Sauers, a second-grade student, was named October Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Hannah Rabb, a junior, was recognized for winning a state golf championship.
School Board President Doug Whitmoyer was recognized by the Pennsylvania School Board Association for his 16 years of service to the Warrior Run School District.
Board Member Danelle Reinsburrow was absent from the meeting, and was excused by a motion.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.