Pandemic drives child abuse numbers

SUNBURY — A staggering one in seven children suffered from child abuse or neglect during the past year, according to a report by the CDC.
Dr. Pat J. Bruno, Medical director of the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of the Central Susquehanna Valley, said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rising number of unreported cases of abuse and neglect.
The emotional and economic stresses involved with the pandemic, and the subsequent closure of in-person schools, drove an increase in unreported cases as children lost access to many of their usual mandated reporters, explained Bruno, a specialist in child abuse pediatrics.
"During the pandemic when schools were virtual, child abuse investigations dropped dramatically," he said.
This was not because incidents of child abuse and neglect were less prevalent, but because children weren't in regular contact with teachers and counselors, mandated reporters who would normally make up 33% of calls to Children and Youth Services.
"They’re the community eyes, they’re seeing the children every day and they know what’s going on," Bruno said.
Though reports dropped, injuries likely resulting from child abuse increased.
"Doctors across the country saw more severe injuries in children in one week than they saw in a month," Bruno said, of cases during the pandemic.
He does not see the troubling numbers improving in the near future.
In Pennsylvania, he said, 70 to 80 children die each year due to abuse or neglect, with around 100 to 120 near-deaths.
In the U.S. in 2020, 1,750 children died of child abuse and neglect, an average of around five deaths per day. By comparison, Bruno added, the flu kills an average of 180 children a year.
At CAC of the Central Susquehanna Valley, Bruno said he has seen a tenfold increase in cases of child abuse since the center opened.
"When we started here in 2004 we saw 60 children, and now we're seeing 600 to 700 children every year."
The CAC, located at 218 Chestnut St., Sunbury, receives referrals from police, physicians and Children and Youth Services, and provides children suffering from abuse and/or neglect with medical care and counseling.
When children arrive they are given a forensic interview by a trained specialist, which is taped and watched through a one-way mirror by police, doctors, social workers and representatives from the district attorney's office. This testimony can then be used to prosecute the abuser in court.
Bruno noted that in the past the process for building a case took much longer due to the number of parties involved, but CACs have helped to centralize and streamline a lot of the work.
Children are also given a physical exam and provided therapy by counselors trained in trauma-based cognitive therapy.
"We try to get these children involved in counseling as soon as possible, and try to help them in any way we can medically if they have other types of problems," Bruno said.
"Some of them might have been exposed to violence within the household…some of them might have been exposed to drugs: meth, heroin, cocaine usage. A lot of these families are essentially in chaos, so these children have many issues. So hopefully with counseling and a little bit of time we can help."
April was Child Abuse Prevention Month, an observance started in 1983 to bring awareness to the issues of child abuse and neglect. Earlier in the month, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital planted pinwheels in front of its building to support the initiative.
Bruno said the best way to help prevent child abuse is to know the signs and report them.
Warning signs of abuse include drastic changes in a child's behavior, social withdrawal and anxiety, behavioral regression and sexual precociousness.
“The main thing is that if you feel that a child is being abused you need to report it," he said.
"I’ve seen too many cases in my short life span doing this where I know that people knew something was going on and they didn’t report it. And it ended up with a child being significantly injured or a child dying."
Even if one is unsure, even just a suspicion that child abuse is occurring must merit a report, Bruno stressed.
"Finally, you need to offer your support to CACs," he said. "We need the community to help us to continue to work to make these children and their families feel safe and protected."
