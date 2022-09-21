Stumbris to serve as moderator of Keystone Edition Business

Steve Stumbris

PITTSTON — WVIA, the PBS and NPR affiliate for northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, has announced that Steve Stumbris, director of the Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC), will serve as moderator for the next season of Keystone Edition Business.

Stumbris takes on the role after entrepreneur Kristopher B. Jones served as moderator for the first two seasons of the program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.