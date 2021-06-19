LEWISBURG — Downtown Lewisburg was "reopened" Friday morning with a gathering at one of eight recipients of COVID-19 hospitality grants.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, said COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grants were used for payroll, rent, utilities or improvements needed to survive through the pandemic. Elizabeth's An American Bistro, site of the gathering, received $25,000 and added a outdoor seating area.
Owner Elizabeth "Liz" Long-Furia credited the community and the CHIRP program for delivering them from a "dark space."
"I just love the name of it," she said. "When you think of 'CHIRP,' I think of waking up in the morning, hearing birds and of a new day."
Long-Furia said the patio was a previously-considered project, but the grant made it possible.
"The outdoor dining space brings new life to this bistro," she added. "It is a breath of fresh air."
SEDA-COG administered the CHIRP funds to 10 of their 11 counties, added Kim Wheeler, the agency's executive director.
"We know that the economic effects of the pandemic have crippled our local hospitality industry," Wheeler said. "These grants were a critical lifeline to the struggling hospitality businesses here in Union County."
Wheeler said $502,354 in CHIRP funding was allocated to Union County. Qualifications included a revenue loss of 25% or more over a specific period compared with 2019. Of 21 applicants, 19 received CHIRP grants in Union County.
Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Carrie Fischer Lepore, of the Department of Marketing, Tourism and Film, said hospitality sites hold special meaning for people. Restaurants, notably, were places for anniversaries, graduations and celebrations of life's milestones.
They were also central to the livelihoods of their owners.
"(Business owners) spent the last year worrying what the future would hold," Fischer Lepore said. "Would their doors stay open? Would they be able to keep putting food in people's bellies? Today, we know that future is looking bright."
Rep. David Rowe (R-85) compared the CHIRP program to a "shining beacon of bipartisianship" during a year when political discourse was often less than amicable.
Steve Stumbris, Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Bucknell University executive director, added a note of gratitude for the state support of the hospitality industry.
Whether the COVID-19 pandemic was completely "over" would still be up for discussion.
Ruby said caution was still advisable in the period ahead. However, opening downtown Lewisburg was a source of confidence and hope.
"People are finding a comfort level (for) coming back and going out again," Ruby noted. "But a lot of businesses still have other options for people who haven't reached that comfort level yet. That's OK too."
