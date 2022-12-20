TURBOTVILLE — From parents working hand-in-hand with their children to create gingerbread houses to a major check presentation, Monday was a banner day at Turbotville Elementary School.

In receiving a $15,000 check from the Warrior Run Education Foundation (WREF), the school is one step closer to reaching its goal of raising enough money in order to purchase a Lü Interactive Playground.

