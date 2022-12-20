TURBOTVILLE — From parents working hand-in-hand with their children to create gingerbread houses to a major check presentation, Monday was a banner day at Turbotville Elementary School.
In receiving a $15,000 check from the Warrior Run Education Foundation (WREF), the school is one step closer to reaching its goal of raising enough money in order to purchase a Lü Interactive Playground.
The Lü is an audiovisual system with a range of educational programs. Its core feature involves educating children through various interactive games which challenge both the body and mind.
While it will primarily be used for physical education, it can also be used for academics, music and school events. It features interactive educational games, applications to enhance physical activities such as relay races or ball throwing, a light show and a sound system.
WREF President Jean Hormell presented the check to a group of third graders, along with physical education teacher BJ Koch, Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston, Principal Michael Freeborn, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Theresa Bartholomew and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President Angie Walburn.
The school is looking to either purchase the Lü or the Lü Duo, which consists of two Lü systems.
The cost of one Lü is $29,950, while the Lü Duo is $51,175.
Including the funds provided by the WREF, the school has raised just over $40,000. In addition to the WREF, the PTA has donated $20,000, while approximately $5,000 has come from school fundraisers, such as selling cookie cutters, Red Ribbon Week and an upcoming mini golf event.
Koch believes that having the Lü Duo will allow him to run multiple games at the same time, play larger games that require more than one Lü, and will allow teachers more flexibility in sharing the Lü.
According to Koch, the goal is to get and install the Lü in the new Warrior Run Elementary School by the beginning of the next school year, when classes are expected to begin being held in the school.
“We have a fundraiser coming up on (Jan. 21), it’s a mini golf event, and once that event is completed we’ll be able to see how much funds we have and go from there,” said Koch.
The upcoming mini golf event involves 23 different hole sponsorships. Students from Drewanne Kline’s STEM class are being tasked with designing mini golf holes that represent the businesses that sponsored each hole. The student-crafted course will be used during the event.
“I think one really neat thing that has happened is that the community is really behind this,” said Koch. “I thought it would be something new to get the community to come in and see the school. The school, I believe, is a big investment in the community and I think they should be able to come in, see what we’re doing and see the really cool things that are happening at Warrior Run Elementary School.”
The WREF raises funds through alumni to support the school district.
“It will benefit everyone in the community,” said Hormell, of the Lü. “This Lü project involves groundbreaking technology that combines academic subjects with physical education goals.”
The school was bustling with activity Monday as a gingerbread house making event was held for kindergartners and their families. This event is held each holiday season.
The event was held both Friday and Monday, with students being divided into two groups due to the school having six kindergarten classes this year.
“Each student gets to build a gingerbread house with an adult from home,” said kindergarten teacher Kasey Uppling. “Some of them bring family members or family friends. All of the parents donate the materials and it’s just something kindergarten has always done.”
Participants used a milk carton for the base, graham crackers as the walls, candy for decorations, and frosting to hold everything together.
“I like seeing how excited the kids get when they have an adult come in,” said Uppling. “It’s so important to be able to incorporate the home life as well as school and kind of mix it together. Just being able to work together and build is a lot of fun for them. Then they bring (the gingerbread house) home with them and they can eat it at home.”
The event was organized by the kindergarten teachers, with assistance from the homeroom parents. Warrior Run High School student council members also helped out, by spending time and helping the students whose family members were unable to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.