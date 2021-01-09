WILLIAMSPORT — To support the state’s vaccination efforts, UPMC in the Susquehanna region is now offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics for community EMS providers.
To date, the clinics have provided the initial vaccine to over 350 providers and have been held in Williamsport, Hughesville, Wellsboro, McElhattan and Coudersport. The clinics are ongoing and coordinated through UPMC’s prehospital services teams and Susquehanna Regional EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.