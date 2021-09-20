DANVILLE — Geisinger has announced it will be raising its minimum pay rate to $15 per hour for current and future employees, effective Sept. 26.
Geisinger regularly invests in its employees offers comprehensive employee benefits, including affordable healthcare coverage that starts on an employee's first day of employment, contributions toward retirement, tuition reimbursement, career development programs and more.
In 2019, the health system also unveiled paid parental and military leave benefits.
The largest employee groups benefiting from the raise include nursing assistants, food service workers, medical assistants, and patient access representatives.
