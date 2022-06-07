District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Tristan J. Paul, 26, of Northumberland, was charged with two counts of DUI, careless driving and unsafe movements after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers alleged that at 1:06 a.m. April 17 at Route 15 and Market Street, a vehicle made an unsignaled left turn and was stopped shortly after.
Paul, the operator, allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was charged after a blood test was returned with a 0.1% alcohol content at the time of the test.
KELLY TOWNSHIP — David O. Hoffman, 50, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of DUI, unsafe driving and a speeding violation after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged at 1:23 a.m. May 5, along southbound Route 15 near Loan Road, a vehicle was clocked speeding and observed crossing the center line of the roadway.
Hoffman, determined to be the operator, was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment, field sobriety tests and a blood test indicating 0.149% alcohol at the time of the test.
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Brian F. Shoffler, 45, of Orangeville, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after an investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 7:26 p.m. May 16 to 120 AJK Blvd. to review a claim that Shoffler and a companion left the Walmart store without paying $208 for an electric winch allegedly hidden in a utility box.
Troopers also alleged that Shoffler has a suspended operator’s license.
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges were filed alleging Jason I. Garg, 35, of Montoursville, committed simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment physical strike kick after a report of a domestic disturbance.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded at 4:21 p.m. May 24 to an Old Turnpike Road address to a call from the mother of the alleged victim who claimed Garg arrived at the residence uninvited, damaged property, threatened to commit suicide and fled the area.
Assistance was arranged so that a protection from abuse order could be issued.
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Breyann Johnson, 20, of Danville, was charged with driving under the influence following a crash which occurred at 5:04 a.m. May 22 along Washingtonville Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Joseph Moralez, 29, of Milton, was charged with driving under the influence after troopers said they responded to check the welfare of a driver of a 2017 Buick Encore.
Moralez was allegedly found to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred at 10:01 p.m. May 6 at 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
LEWISBURG — An unidentified 47-year-old Chagrin Falls, Ohio, woman was allegedly found to be driving under the influence during a traffic stop troopers conducted at 12:15 a.m. June 5 at St. Mary and St. Lawrence streets, Lewisburg.
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Boynton Beach, Fla., woman, who was not identified by troopers, has been charged with driving under the influence.
The charges were filed as a result of an incident which occurred at 5:58 p.m. June 3 at Main and Third streets, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
WATSONTOWN — An unidentified 35-year-old Milton man has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted by troopers at 5:05 p.m. June 4 at Main Street and East Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Mathew Kilgus, 26, of Watsontown, sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 5:29 p.m. June 1 along Springtown Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by Nathan Faubion, 18, of Milton, drove through an intersection without proper clearance and struck a 1982 Yamaha Maxim 400 driven by Kilgus.
Faubion, who was not injured, was charged with stop and yield signs. Kilgus was transported to the hospital for treatment.
One-vehicle crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Millmont man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 5:48 p.m. June 3 along Weikert Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said Brandon Mottern was driving a 2022 Shandong Pioneer when he attempted to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway, struck a tree and was thrown 20 feet into the roadway.
Mottern was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment. He was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Brian Marr, 39, of Turbotville, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of injuries of unknown severity after a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving went off the side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 11:12 a.m. May 30 along Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Dustin Charles Heiser, 26, New Berlin; Kiana Marie Gough, 27, New Berlin
• Kristen Nicole Levy, 38, New Berlin; Jennifer Elizabeth Munns, 40, New Berlin
• Jennifer Mae Klobe, 23, Lewisburg; Matthew Clark Reinhart, 26, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• John A. Rudy, Sandra L. Rudy to John A. Rudy and Sandra L. Rudy income only grantor trust, Sandra L. Rudy income only grantor trust, John A. Rudy income only grantor trust, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Elam R. Stoltzfus, Edna M. Stoltzfus to Elam R. Stoltzfus, Edna M. Stoltzfus, Dr. Elam and Edna Stoltzfus donor advised fund, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Daniel J. Wirnsberger, Dana L. Wirnsberger to Taylor John Haas, Allyson Michele Haas, property in Union Township, $445,000.
• MC Federal Credit Union to Jesse L. Edison, property in Hartley Township, $140,000.
• Nathan E. Steele, Christina Steele to Nathan Bartell, Laura Winger, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Roger N. Coup, Douglas A. Coup, Loretta Coup to Broc R. Smith, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Richard K. Erdley, Cindy L. Erdley to Richard L. Hartman, Dawn L. Hartman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ruth Zimmerman, Ruth Zimmerman, Adam M. Zimmerman to Tara Snyder, property in Hartleton, $36,000.
• Mark Douglas Spiro, Tracie Elizabeth Durden to Seth B. Gazes, Regina P. Gazes, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Ryan A. Grant to Joseph Edwin Hamilton, Apollonya Maria Porcelli, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Meda M. Yarger, Meda M. Clapsaddle to Thomas H. Diehl, Nichole L. Diehl, property in Buffalo Township, $100,000.
• Laura J. Eisenhower to Laura J. Eisenhower, Cory W. Rowe, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Alden R. Herr to John W. McKintry, Noreen M. McKintry, property in Hartley Township, no cash consideration.
• Nancy Macdowell Brown, Mark Douglas Spiro, Tracie Elizabeth Durden, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Nancy M. Mitch estate, Debra A. Hall administrator to Old Town Apartments LLC, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Willard E. Simpler III, Peggy Simpler, Nancy S. Messimer to Nancy S. Messimer, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Stephen J. Eisenhauer, Nancy J. Eisenhauer to Edgar Bedolla Ortega, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael L. Bender, Annette M. Bender to Lamar O. Schablach, Rosa J. Schablach, property in Limestone Township, $1.
