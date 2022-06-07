Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.