Long a community treasure, French Creek’s value was proclaimed to an even wider audience Tuesday when it was selected as Pennsylvania’s 2022 River of the Year.
“I knew it all along. I never had a doubt,” said a celebratory Brenda Costa hours after the winner was announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “Some people perhaps doubted our ability to pull it off, but I was confident.”
Costa is executive director of the French Creek Valley Conservancy, the nonprofit that nominated the waterway for the contest. As the sponsoring agency, the conservancy will receive a $10,000 state grant to help fund a slate of activities throughout 2022. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the land trust dedicated to maintaining the biological diversity and recreational opportunities of the river’s watershed.
Costa’s confidence came in the face of the mighty Monongahela River, whose northward flowing path was not only longer and wider than French Creek but, more worryingly, took it past a significantly larger number of potential voters.
In the end, however, French Creek didn’t just overcome its underdog status, it nearly doubled the Monongahela’s vote total, taking 47.3 percent of the 13,972 votes cast. The Monongahela River finished in second with 23.7 percent of the vote.
Catawissa Creek, a Susquehanna River tributary located southeast of Bloomsburg, claimed 22.8 percent of the votes, and Connoquenessing Creek, which flows past Butler and then into Beaver River, finished in fourth with 6.2 percent.
Costa said the results demonstrate the love residents of the watershed have for what is one of the most biologically diverse waterways of its size in the country.
“So many people have stories from their childhood where they went fishing with their dad or they had a swimming hole — they have memories,” she said. “People seem to really have an emotional connection to French Creek.”
Voting in the contest began in late November and regular updates were provided early on. Each time someone voted — the contest permitted one vote per email address — the current standings were listed. But early this month, about 10 days before voting ended, a final update was posted and the standings were hidden after additional votes. Voting ended on Jan. 14 and then the waiting started, the days dragging by slower than an ice-jammed French Creek.
The delay proved suspenseful for Wendy Kedzierski, project director for the Creek Connections program at Allegheny College and president of the board that oversees the French Creek Valley Conservancy.
“They took a long time to announce it,” Kedzierski said when she was finally able to heave a sigh of relief. “We’ve been really hoping it would come out the way we anticipated it would the last time we were able to see the way the vote was going.”
The waterway’s rise up the leaderboard resulted not only from the community’s love for what many in Crawford County refer to as “the crick” but their efforts to spread a wide net when it came to voting, according to Kedzierski and Costa.
“People do love French Creek,” Kedzierski said. “Everybody who lives in our area was sharing and trying to get everybody they know to vote, and it worked.”
The voters deserve a great deal of thanks, Costa added.
“Obviously, lots of people voted,” she said. “We’re so appreciative that people responded so well.”
The effort will pay off nicely over the next year. Costa said the conservancy has already planned a wide variety of monthly activities to celebrate the honor.
After a virtual film viewing in February, the events will include stewardship efforts like tree planting and the annual French Creek Cleanup as well as more adventurous outings: two paddling trips, including a large summer sojourn in June, a fall float and nature walks at properties managed by the conservancy. Plans are also in the works for a snorkeling event that will enable participants to take a peek underneath the surface of the water that is home to 27 species of freshwater mussels, more than 80 species of fish, and numerous waterfowl — not to mention the Eastern Hellbender, the largest species of salamander in North America and the official amphibian of Pennsylvania.
Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, who announced the results of the contest on Tuesday, is expected to attend the June sojourn, according to Costa.
“The River of the Year highlights Pennsylvania’s amazing waterways annually and we are excited to recognize French Creek as the 2022 winner,” Dunn said in making the announcement. “Our waterways are a great way to connect to nature for recreation and relaxation. They also provide a great opportunity to learn about the regions through which they flow. I am hopeful that more people will consider experiencing French Creek and its beauty as a result of this prestigious honor.”
Costa was similarly optimistic of the ripple effects that Crawford County might feel as a result of French Creek’s recognition.
“We have this tremendous community treasure,” she said. “It might be well known for its biodiversity but perhaps not as well known for its beauty and recreational opportunities. This puts us on the map as a destination for people to visit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.