District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Lorraine R. Amaker, 50, of Lewisburg, was guilty of careless driving and no headlights, not guilty of duty of driver in emergency response areas and failure to notify change in address.
• A summary allegation of carry false identification card (minor) filed against Mitchell J. Dugan, 19, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
Preliminary hearing
• Gino A. Dematteo, 22, of Milton, waived misdemeanor counts of first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. A summary count of illegal park or bridge of tunnel was also waived.
State Police At Milton 3-vehicle crash (injury)
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury following a three-vehicle crash at 1:49 p.m. Aug. 14 along Route 54 at the I-80 eastbound off ramp, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Andrea R. Brown, 58, of Williamsport, was exiting the I-180 off ramp at exit 5 when her 2008 Hyundai Tiburon made a left turn without proper clearance and was struck from behind by an eastbound 2014 GMC Yukon driven by Tina R. Freeze, 46, of Muncy. A 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Christopher A. Metzger, 34, of Danville, was traveling east when it was struck by Brown’s Hyundai, police noted. Each driver was belted. Freeze was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minior injury.
Troopers said Brown will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP —A 50-year-old Auburn woman sustained an injury when the motorcycle she was riding on crashed at 5:12 p.m. Aug. 15 along Route 54, east of Koch Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
James J. Hossler, 60, of Auburn, was driving a2018 Harley-Davidson Ultra when it went out of control and fell onto its right side, police noted. Tammy L. Tatsko, 50, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an injury, police noted. Neither rider was wearing a helmet, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 7:24 a.m. Aug. 14 along Huff Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
A 2002 Ford F-350 driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it went into the intersection after failing to come to a complete stop and struck an eastbound 2007 Chrysler Town and Country, police reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
The driver of the Ford will be issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 5:02 p.m. Aug. 10 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Fenel Getin, 42, of Binghamton, N.Y., was traveling west onto Route 54 from the I-80 offramp and was struck by a 1996 Ford Ranger driven by Rose A. Barham, 37, of Danville, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Getin will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash in the work zone along I-180 eastbound at the on-ramp at mile marker 1, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Scott E. Cupp, 18, of Allenwood, failed to stop at a stop sign and merged onto I-180 eastbound when it struck an eastbound 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Martha K. Wargocki, 63, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Cupp will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Milton woman escaped injury when her vehicle went out of control and overturned at 9:31 p.m. Aug. 12 along Broadway Road, west of Mill Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Jean M. Leahy was traveling west on Broadway Road when it left the north shoulder in a left curve, over-corrected, slid sideways and counterclockwise across both lanes, left the south shoulder, struck a ditch and rolled onto its roof in a cornfield alongside the roadway, police reported. Leahy was belted.
Indecent exposure
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man has been cited after he was allegedly found masturbating in his vehicle.
The alleged incident was reported at 9 a.m. Aug. 12 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. Joshua Brion, 23, was arrested after a 34-year-old Lewisburg woman reported seeing him engaged in the alleged act, troopers noted.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg woman allegedly assaulted another consumer at Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 8. Margarita Maldonado, 29, allegedly assaulted Rachel Minerich, 22, of Mahoning Township, in an unprovoked attack.
Trespass
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported trespassing incident at 1:14 p.m. Aug. 12 along Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A 51-year-old Watsontown man reported someone came onto his property, but departed without incident.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone opened an unemployment claim by fraudulently using the personal information of a 50-year-old Lewisburg woman, police noted.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Aug. 7 along Sunrise Road, White Deer Township, Union County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — An unemployment compensation fraud was investigated at 4:35 p.m. Aug. 13 along Stover Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
A 40-year-old Millmont woman was victimized, police noted.
Watsontown Police Department Disorderly conduct/resisting arrest
WATSONTOWN — A 19-year-old Watsontown man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following an alleged incident at 8:41 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in the borough.
Evan Krisher was charged after he allegedly attempted to gain access to a home while naked. Police arrived and reportedly found Krisher on the front porch in a swing. He was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance and resisted when police attempted to take him into custody. Witnesses told police that Krisher had been seen dancing naked under a street light.
Disorderly conduct
WATSONTOWN — A West Chester male has been charged after he was allegedly found urinating near the roadway in the borough.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:21 a.m. Aug. 11, along Spruce Alley. Matthew Guokas III has been charged.
Union County Deed transfers
• Rickey J. Frederick to Rickey J. Frederick, Nancy J. Wheeland, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Robin T. Hessel to Ruth A. Miller, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• David S. Madsen, Lisa M. Madsen to Ronald R. Stafford, Jane M. Stafford, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David T. Evans, Kathy J. Evans to Robert T. Evans, property in Union Township, $1.
• Cynthia S. Fisher trustee to Sharon D. McCuen, Debra Grunenberg, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dale E. Shannon, Joanne W. Shannon to John Dockey Timbrell, Roswitha Maria Timbrell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• J. Lawrence Ginsberg, Catherine Marie Ginsberg to Donald B. Remmey Jr., property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Charles M. Arnold, Yvonne C. Arnold to Lindsey A. Miller, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Rubens Ruba, Beth Ann Ruba to Shane Russell Kiefer, Alana Jane Jajko, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jason C. Brosius, Paula J. Brosius to Cynthia K. Briner, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Earl Z. Weaver, Emma Z. Weaver to Earl Ray Weaver, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Beth A. Beam to Christopher R. Varney, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Arlene Weeks to Michael Ritter, Alice M. Ritter, property in Kelly Township, $270,000.
• Michael M. Molesevich to Alisa Fairweather, Steven Grover, property in Lewisburg, $260,000.
• Tammy S. Machin to Andrew P. Murray, Julia R. Murray, property in Hartley Township, $1.
