Thousands raised to combat polio

MIFFLINBURG — On the strength of a two-for-one match from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, an annual bike ride held over the weekend resulted in $24,324 being raised to support the Rotary Foundation's Polio Plus Campaign.
Jeff Coup, president of the Milton Rotary Club and coordinator of the annual Rotary District 7360 Pedals Out Polio Event, said $8,108 was raised through the annual bike ride.
With the Gates foundation providing a two-for-one match to all money raised by Rotary for polio eradication efforts, Coup said the ride will result in $24,324 being donated to the polio eradication efforts.
Coup said individuals supporting Saturday's event — which started at the Mifflinburg Community Park — could choose from one of four different ways to participate.
Four individuals took part in a 9-mile family ride along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. Nine riders participated in a 22-mile ride along Penns Creek.
Eleven riders pedaled the Jacks Mountain 50, a 47-mile ride for moderate to advanced road-bike riders. Seventy-five individuals participated virtually, by donating to the cause.
Coup expressed thanks to everyone who supported the effort.
He also listed the individuals who raised the most money: Paul Detwiler III, of Bedford, $1,000; Thomas Breneisen, of Montoursville; and Stephen Bui and family, of Waynesburg, $263.
Of the clubs in Rotary District 7361, the most was raised by the milton Rotary Club, $2,255. Other local clubs to raise funds included: Lewisburg Sunrise, $525; Sunbury, $200; Danville, $75; Elysburg, $50; Muncy, $35; and Hughesville, $25.
Money raised, Coup said, will be used to purchase polio plus vaccinations, which are administered around the world. Funds are also used for the storage and distribution of vaccinations.
To date in 2021, he said there have only been two discovered cases of wild polio, one in Afghanistan and one in Pakistan.
"They are the only two countries still considered (polio) endemic," Coup said.
In order to be considered eradicated, there must be no wild cases of polio reported for three full years within one country.
Coup, who became involved with Rotary's Polio Plus Campaign when it was launched in 1985, is district polio plus ch airman for Rotary District 7360.
Donations to support the cause are still being accepted. Checks can be made out to The Rotary Foundation, with Polio Plus written on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 36, Milton PA 17847.
