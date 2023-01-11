MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District school board has given the final nod to phase one of an estimated $6.8 million athletic track and field project.
The board voted Monday to move ahead with phase one of the project, under the stipulation that $3 million be acquired before the first blade of grass is removed.
The estimated cost of the first phase of the project is $3.7 million.The district is now looking at ways to fund the project, including a capital campaign, grants and community sponsorships.
The board passed a resolution to transfer $500,000 of fund balance from the general fund to the capital reserve fund for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, to be held in reserve for the project.
Phase one of the project will include the necessary infrastructure, drainage, grading, turf, an eight-lane track, roadway around the school, utilities, bleachers, lighting, sound communications, scoreboard and landscaping.
At this time phase two of the project would require new action by the board to initiate going forward.
Phase two would include renovations of the bus garage at the middle school for locker rooms and restrooms, a concession stand, bigger bleachers, and a press box. This is proposed to cost $2.9 million.
The board also adopted a resolution indicating it will not raise the rate of any tax for the support of its public schools for the 2022-2023 fiscal year by more than the 5.4% index established by the Department of Education for the district.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following retirements and resignations: Betty Roush, food service employee; Michael Sundberg, play and musical director; Karen Herrold, morning monitor; James Southerton, ELA teacher.
• The following coaches: Darryl Chappell, assistant boys track, $3,301; Tyler Maneval, assistant girls track, $3,156; Dave Kmett, assistant baseball, $3,156; Gary Heimbach, assistant softball, $3,312; Kelly Kazibwe, seventh grade field hockey, $1,929; Emily Stauffer, eighth grade field hockey, $1,929.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
