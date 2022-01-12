Northumberland County Sentences
• Joseph Naples, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, four years’ probation, $100 fine plus costs, $344 restitution to Daniel Klebon for theft by deception; four years’ probation, $100 fine plus costs, $8,562 restitution to Albert Raybuck for receiving advanced payment for service; four years’ probation, $100 fine plus costs, $1,574 restitution to Rent-To-Own for theft of leased property.
• Anthony Brandon, 36, of Kulpmont, 6 to 12 months in county jail, 167 days credit for time served, two years’ probation, fines, fees and costs for DUI.
• Alexis Wagner, 28, of Sunbury, six months’ probation, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Donald Paul, 36, of Shamokin, 72 hours to 6 months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Eric L. Wilt, 23, of Milton, time served (9 months) to 23 months in county jail; $100 fine plus costs, $13 restitution to Tyler Adams for robbery.
• Kareem Jakes, 30, of Sunbury, six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including one month of house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Paul J. Amarose, 36, of Mount Carmel, six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
Union County Judge Lori R. Hackenberg Sentence
• Estee E. McLaughlin, 28, of Muncy, received three to six months confinement and three years probation for a no contest plea to one count of felony institutional sexual assault of a minor. Two counts of felony institutional assault of a minor and corruption of minors were dismissed. A total of 56 related felony counts were withdrawn pursuant to state code 561(A).
Snyder County Judge Michael H. Sholley, Lewisburg Sentences
• Nevin E. Mensch, 60, of Milton, received one year probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities. A felony count of materially false written statement, purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm was dismissed.
• Victor M. Medina, 36, of Mifflinburg, received 17 months to five years confinement for a guilty plea to two counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Interference with custody of children
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old White Deer woman has been charged with a misdemeanor count of interference with custody after she allegedly took a child to Mount Carmel and left the child there, without reporting to the legal guardian of the child.
Nichole Christine Edison was allegedly given permission for a court-ordered unsupervised visit provided she report to her White Deer home, according to court documents, and not take the child to the Mount Carmel area. Police said the guardian attempted to contact Edison, with no success. An Atlas resident called state police and reported Edison had left the child there.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Terroristic threats
MIFFLINBURG — Wesley T. Blair, 33, of Mifflinburg, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, harassment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an investigation.
The filing by Mifflinburg Police alleged that at 7:53 p.m. Dec. 22 at a Green Street address, Blair was repeatedly told to leave the residence, then left using a vehicle without permission of its owner.
The purported victims also alleged Blair had previously been harassing and threatening them.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Kristiopher C. Bridges, 35, of Houma, La., was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance after a traffic stop and investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) alleged that at about 10:25 p.m. Jan. 1 at St. Mary Street and North Derr Drive, a white pickup was observed being operated erratically.
Bridges, determined to be the motorist after the stop, allegedly displayed signs of impairment but declined a preliminary breath test and a chemical blood test.
Tamper with evidence
LEWISBURG — Timothy J. Little, 35, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor tampering after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that during the daytime hours of Oct. 20, Little dropped a condom filled with hand sanitizer after a drug test at the Union Count Courthouse.
Union County Probation Department personnel alleged that Little told them he was going to use the contents of the condom to render his test invalid, but did not get the opportunity.
State Police At Milton DUI
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinville man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when troopers stopped his 2017 Chevrolet Malibu at 12:32 a.m. Dec. 11 along I-80 eastbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Justin Thivierge, 20, was charged after troopers responded to reports of traffic violations.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg woman was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected injury following a two-vehicle crash at 9:04 a.m. Jan. 10 along Col. John Kelly Road at JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Shannon K. Bottiger, 63, was traveling in a 2015 Toyota Highlander, which stopped at the intersection and proceeded south without proper clearance and struck a westbound 2012 Ford F-250 driven by Blen R. Weaver, 58, of New Columbia, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Bottiger will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 3:39 p.m. Jan. 10 along Hospital Drive at JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Judy L. Weaver, 72, of Watsontown, was traveling north in a 2014 Mazda CX-5 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck an eastbound 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Gerry R. Hauck, 55, of Milton, police reported. Both drivers were belted. Weaver will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Middletown man sustained a suspected injury when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned onto its passenger side at 9:28 p.m. Jan. 10 along Route 15, south of Bartlow Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Michael Smith, 44, was traveling south in a 2021 International Harvester when it went off the east shoulder, struck an embankment and rolled onto its passenger side. Smith was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, police noted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police reported.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Police investigated a Childline report of a 16-year-old Danville girl being physically abused while in the care of North Central Secure Treatment Facility.
The alleged incident was reported at noon Dec. 14 from Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Burglary
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Clothing valued at $25 was reportedly taken from the residence of a 47-year-old Milton man.
The incident was reported between 12:01 a.m. Dec. 4 and 12:58 p.m. Dec. 10 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown woman has been arrested and charged with taking $684.92 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
Carrie Daniels, 51, allegedly took the items from the store at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft from building
UNION TOWNSHIP — Two X-Boxes were taken from a a 31-year-old Selinsgrove woman’s property, and drug paraphernalia was allegedly found.
The incident was reported at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 10 along Goodhart Circle, Union Township, Union County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Cara C. Trutt, James A. Trutt to James A. Trutt, Cara C. Picarelli, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Li Ping Zhang to Theresa Cusimano, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jonathan A. Weaver, Laura Weaver to Rodney Yearick, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Shawn D. Hurst to Shawn D. Hurst, Katherine E. Hurst, property in Buffalo Township, no cash consideration given.
• Kimberly L. Ulmer, Andrew S. Ulmer to Steven W. Snook, Cheryl Snook, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Scott D. Heiss, Debora J. Heiss to Larry E. Miller, Stacey R. Miller, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael T. Wilson, Joyce A. Wilson to Kenneth E. Noll, Sonja F. Noll, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• 619 St. Catherine St. LLC, Rosen Family Partner Realty LLC, Allen Rosen member to Harvey M. Reiff, Ella Mae Reiff, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Suzanne H. Morgan trustee, David L. Hackman trustee, Elaine G. Hackman trustee to HA Foundation LLC, property in Hartley Township, $5446.67.
• Suzanne H. Morgan, Suzanne E. Kirkhoff, David L. Hackman, Louise M. Hess, Annette M. Radcliff, Christine S. Myers, HA Foundation LLC, Suzanne H. Morgan member, David L. Hackman member, Louise M. Hess member, Annette M. Radcliff member Christine S. Myers member to HA Foundation LLC, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Charles H. Reber partner, Roger H. Aikey partner, Charles M. Reber and Roger L. Aikey realty partnership to Lewisburg Prop LLC, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Josephine A. Herman to Kaskie Dev LLC, property in Limestone Township, $247,500.
• David Richard Hendricks, Nancy Watt Hendricks, David Warren Hendricks, Angela Jean Hendricks, Randy Lee Musser attorney, Meda Maria Clapsaddle by attorney, Gloria Jean Musser, Gerald Lee Musser, Bruce Norman Boney Jr., Seon Yon Boney, Mark William Boney, Patti Jean Boney, Michael Scott Boney, Beverly Jean Boney, Kim Fred Yarger, Carol Ann Yarger, Scott Bradley Feaster attorney, Margaret Rose Boney by attorney to David M. Hendricks, David W. Hendricks, property in Hartley Township quit claim, $1.
• David Richard Hendricks, Nancy Watt Hendricks, Randy Lee Musser attorney, Meda Marie Clapsaddle by attorney, Gloria Jean Musser, Gerald Lee Musser Bruce Norman Boney Jr., Seon Yon Boney, Mark William Boney, Patti Jean Boney, Michael Scott Boney, Beverly Jean Boney, Kim Fred Yarger, Carol Ann Yarger, Scott Bradley Feaster attorney, Margaret Rose Boney by attorney, David Warren Hendricks to David R. Hendricks, David W. Hendricks, property in Hartley Township, quit claim, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.