WILLIAMSPORT – Juggling full-time college classes by day and full-time emergency medical technician work by night, Brooke M. Strubel is earning her Bachelor of Science degree in emergency management and homeland security in just two-and-a-half years. For a young woman who recommends getting out of your comfort zone to achieve your highest potential, this past year, intensified by a global pandemic, has offered an ideal environment in which to enhance her people-centered skills.
“I never thought that I’d be working during a pandemic … but it’s an experience that I won’t forget,” said Strubel, a Penn College student. “Challenges get you out of your comfort zone, and that is the area in which you will find yourself, your passions, your strengths and, yes, even your weaknesses. This is the area in which you will thrive and improve. Everything you learn advances your knowledge and leads to personal and professional growth.”
Graduating magna cum laude, Strubel is also earning a minor in criminal and restorative justice and was selected to receive the Academic Vice President and Provost’s Award for scholastic achievement and service. She was set to participate in Fall 2020 Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 19, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event has been postponed. As with many adaptations this past year, Strubel takes the delay in stride; besides, she’s too busy taking care of others to think about herself.
Throughout 2020, Strubel has worked full time for Ephrata Community Ambulance and completed her Penn College degree requirements online.
“I managed to balance work and school by working night shift full time and then being able to handle my classes either in the morning before I went to bed or right before I went into work,” she explained. “It still could be hard, but luckily, I’ve been granted the gift of time management skills and being organized.”
Prior to this year, Strubel worked and resided at the Willing Hand Hose Co. in Montoursville through a “live-in EMT” program, attended classes on the Williamsport campus during the week, and traveled home to Lancaster County on weekends to work at the Ephrata station. She also completed an internship in a trauma unit at Hershey Medical Center.
To complete her bachelor’s degree in just two-and-a-half years instead of the standard four years, she took credit overloads and summer courses and was also able to transfer some credits from earlier academic efforts. Strubel earned her EMT certification and Fire Fighter 1 training as a high school senior.
“Ever since I was little, I was always fascinated with the people that chose to help others during emergencies,” she said. “At first, I chose to ignore this passion, as I thought it was more of a masculine field. When I got to my junior year (in high school), I decided I couldn’t ignore it anymore, and I started my journey to become a first responder. Then, I found out that there was a broader way to make decisions that can save lives and help communities in the face of major disasters, and that was something I had to get involved in.
“Emergency managers look at the broad coordination piece – the big picture, but many people don’t see this aspect of emergency response because it’s accomplished behind the scenes,” Strubel said. “If you don’t want to be a first responder, you can help in different ways with coordination of operations.”
Strubel envisions exciting developments on the horizon as she takes steps toward including law enforcement training in her wide range of skills. She plans to attend the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy to earn her Act 120 certification.
