LEWISBURG — Local business leaders summed up frustrations experienced in the last 14 months during Thursday sessions with legislators.
Reps. David Rowe (R-85), Martina White (R-107) and Joe Hamm (R-84), House Republican Caucus members, heard from manufacturers, service industry representatives and chamber of commerce leaders. Limits placed on commercial operations and other measures taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic were among items heard.
Rowe said the panel would take what they hear back to Harrisburg. Hamm stressed that hearing about how Wolf administration directives impacted business would help caucus members in the future.
Among the leaders, Chris Baylor, CEO Baylor Hamm Companies, who said their each of their businesses were closed for at least 65 days. The dining room at Country Cupboard was closed for 92 days. The company was looking forward to when there were no restrictions.
“Along the way we have lost a pretty large number of our workforce,” Baylor said. “We lost over 50% and we are trying to build that back up. There are challenges to that, but it is not as easy as you’d think it would be.”
Harold Aucker, District 17 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said posts faced extensive losses of revenue. Support of homeless veterans programs, community activities and other endeavors was hurt. Aucker, also quartermaster of the Selinsgrove 6661 post, said they lost nearly $190,000 even after the stimulus.
Lynn Kuhns, of Apex Homes, Middleburg, said they endured a seven-week shutdown. But current problems included finding employees, perhaps another 60, to fill the workforce.
“They extended the unemployment they have going on,” Kuhns said. “We’re not getting 10 (applications) a month, when we used to get 10 to 20 a week.”
Similarly, Wade Spicer, Strong Spas founder and CEO, said three of six full-time human resources people are dedicated to recruiting. The staffing and imminent opening of a new Northumberland plant was reason to be nervous.
“We also shut down during COVID,” he said. “We found out we were a medical industry and we were allowed to restart. We found that 55 out of 400 people at the time came back to work. We had to rehire, rebuild and retrain everything. We lost many months of production.”
Spicer asserted that the current government was doing everything it could to shut business down, then increasingly tax business. Strong Spas, he added, was facing local opposition from Danville-area economic development agencies and other things.
“I want to start a (political action committee) if anyone wants to be part of it,” Spicer said. “I’m going to put several thousand dollars of my own money into it. I know several other business owners who want to do the same. So we can start helping local politicians who might have a better vision run for office.”
Larry Winans, Jackass Brewery owner and founder, described the lengths he went to start the business, build a facility, hire and train a staff only to be told they had to shut down after five days. The initial two-week shutdown lingered, challenging the core of his business plan.
“We designed the place to be communal, to bring the community together,” he said. “Now we are told we are not allowed to do it. We had communal tables so people could sit together and meet friends, but we were told we could not to that.”
Winans said science, sense and logic were lacking in policies which permitted sales of an alcoholic beverage only with food. Similarly, frustrations mounted when the brew pub and others were again shuttered for three weeks at the end of the year.
Other remarks were recorded by Jon Hummel, of Old Summit Campground of Winfield, Rodd Troutman, of the Union County West End Social Club, and Carl Reeder, representing Willow Stone Farms, a wedding destination and event center near Mifflinburg.
Tea Jay Aikey, Central Pa. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, and Chris Berleth, executive director of membership for the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber Commerce, also added comments. Aikey reiterated comments describing all business as “essential business” while Berleth described the frustrations of being laid off.
White noted that a ballot question to be contested on Primary Election Day may address the most common criticism of the executive actions. But she said it was drafted by the Department of State, which may mean it was worded with a specific outcome in mind. If passed, it would endorse requiring legislative approval of executive emergency powers beyond 21 days.
A separate question would empower the legislature to extend or terminate an emergency declaration by resolution.
The panel discussion was recorded by the House Republican Caucus for future use. Similar listening stops were made at custom molding company Ralph S. Alberts in Montoursville and Selinsgrove Speedway.
