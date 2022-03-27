MILTON — Susie Gearhart, a second-generation florist, is no stranger to floral design and related skills.
Gearhart, who opened The Blooming Rooster Florals and Gifts at 30 Elm St., Milton, in late 2020, has been doing weddings and special events for seven years as AB Blossoms.
Gearhart said her mother founded the original AB Blossoms in Margate, N.J.
The Blooming Rooster name for the shop, Gearhart said, was sort of a tongue-in-cheek nickname which originated with family.
"I always had red hair growing up," she recalled. "My mother and my grandmother referred to me as a 'banshee rooster.' I would run around with my red hair like a chicken without a head."
Gearhart's childhood was admittedly busy but filled with the spirits of entrepreneurship and floral arts.
Her dad owned two businesses, one of which was a plate glass business where he did windshields and storefronts. Gearhart's mom was always a florist.
"We grew up cutting chicken wire and washing buckets," Gearhart explained. "When my mother was in business, we didn't use 'oases' (foam blocks). You had to cut a piece of chicken wire ball it up and fit it in."
Gearhart often visited her Elm Street location when she consulted the previous shop owner and did their floral arrangements. When the previous owner took out antiques and left the store virtually empty, she was offered the storefront to bring in the flower shop.
"I hemmed and hawed and wasn't sure I wanted to be in Milton," Gearhart said. "But this little town is up and coming."
Gearhart said Milton has welcomed her "with open arms." She observed both new and established businesses in Milton loyally support each other.
"I am getting involved with WinterFest and the Harvest Festival," Gearhart added. "We will be involved in that helping booster that along."
The Blooming Rooster features gift items, most of which were hand made, including candles, soaps and shawls. Handbags by Vintage Addiction and Clea Ray are respectively made from recycled Army tents or recycled canvas.
"We do our due diligence in finding these companies," Gearhart said. "We seek them out specifically because they are handmade and it is different. They are things that people can get behind."
Gearhart said the store was dedicated to fair trade items and noted shawls and table runners were hand made in India by Sevya. The table runners are printed in a traditional way, using a carved stencil which becomes a stamp.
The Blooming Rooster is also a member of TIME (The Improved Milton Experience) and the Central PA Chamber of Commerce. Gearhart noted she has two employees, Meghan McHenry and Karen Crane.
