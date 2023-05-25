Great Allegheny Passage fan buddies explore world on bikes

CONNELLSVILLE — “A national treasure,” that’s how Jack Tracy describes the Great Allegheny Passage.
The Fredericksburg, Va., man should know because he’s made the 333-mile trip from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C, on the GAP and C&O Canal Towpath trails 31 times since 2008.
“It’s amazing,” Tracy said. “There’s no other trail like it with the scenery and the history and all the little railroad towns you go through.”
Tracy discussed the trail as he enjoyed a homemade breakfast at Lucy King’s Connellsville Bed & Breakfast on the West Side this week – just one of his railroad town stops along the way.
Tracy, retired in 1999 from the U.S. Air Force after 31 years, decided in 2008 he wanted to experience long-distance biking. He was living in North Carolina at the time.
“At that time the only riding I did was around town,” he said. It was about a 26-mile circuit around the town.
The trail is special for another reason to Jack — it’s a place to make friends, including Ron Morris of Douglas, Ga.
A chance meeting in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., developed into a friendship.
Morris now joins Tracy on twice-yearly trips along the GAP and C&O Canal Towpath — as well as other adventures around the world.
While Tracy was riding the C&O Canal Towpath and Morris was hiking off the Appalachian Trail, each was staying at the same bed-and-breakfast in Harpers Ferry.
That was in 2010.
“I’d hiked the last 200 miles in 10 days,” Morris said. “My feet were chewed up and I was sitting with my feet in a bucket of water.”
“Jack walks by after coming off the biking trail. It was hot — over 100 degrees. He came in and said, ‘My God, what is wrong with your feet?’”
The conversation continued about Morris’ hiking experience.
“He said you have to get a bicycle,” Morris recalled.
In 2010, Morris bought a bike.
He said the two started a friendship that day, exchanging emails and phone calls.
In one of those emails, Tracy asked Morris to join him on a trip from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., on the trails.
It was the first of 15 GAP-C&O Canal Towpath rides together.
They meet in Washington, D.C., where they board an Amtrak train to Pittsburgh. At first, they’d stay at a hotel along Smallman Street, eventually learning it was cheaper to stay at Homestead.
“But that’s even getting expensive now,” Tracy said.
For this trip, they decided to stay at the Little Boston Inn in Boston, Pa., near Elizabeth.
“That was really nice,” Tracy said.
Experienced riders, they have biked trails across the nation and around the world.
In 2011, Morris got a call from Tracy.
“He asked me ‘what do you think about riding The Divide?” Morris said. “I said, ‘I have no idea what that is.”
The route crisscrosses the Continental Divide from north to south starting in Banff, Alberta, Canada, and finishes near the Mexican border.
“It’s all camping,” Tracy told Morris. “I think with your camping experience, I bet we can make a good team.”
Morris said he looked at the route — 46 days and almost 3,000 miles.
“I called him back and said, ‘let’s do this,’” Morris said.
On another adventure, they traveled 31 days along the Pacific Coast from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to Mexico.
They’ve biked from Lake Champlain on the New York-Vermont border into Canada to Montreal.
In 2015, it was Route 1, Iceland’s national road, which encircles the Nordic nation.
Tracy said he learned about Route 1 while watching “CBS Sunday Morning.” A reporter was stranded in Iceland for a week, rented a car and discovered Route 1.
“I got a bug that it might be a good bike ride, so I sent Ron an email,” Tracy said. “I said ‘what do you think about riding all of Route 1 — all of it.’”
Morris remembered that email, believing it was a route along the U.S. East Coast, but Tracy set him straight.
“It was a tough ride,” Tracy said.
Morris said it was the coldest summer Iceland experienced in 43 years, with highs in the 40s.
“Weather is always a big factor, and there it is their life,” he said. “Everyone in Iceland has a wind story. But we met some really great people.”
It’s become a tradition with the biking-buddies — meeting people on their rides and making friends.
Their spring and fall rides along the GAP and C&O Canal Towpath trails have become more about meeting up with the people they have met over the years.
The men start at Mile Marker 150 in Point State Park, Pittsburgh, and go all the way to Washington, D.C.
Tracy said they’ve biked in many places in and out of the United States, but the GAP, “it’s the one.”
“It’s just a fantastic trail,” he said.
Morris said they are seeing more people from outside the United States.
“They are coming from all over,” Tracy said.
Before the trail was completed in Pittsburgh, it contained gaps, he said.
Cyclists had to cover those gaps along motor-vehicle roadways.
Tracy said the biggest change over the years is local appreciation of the trail and those who use it by people along the GAP.
“When we meet the locals, they have a real understanding of how important this trip is,” he said.
At one point, towns depended on railroads but now residents in them realize they are dependent on the trail, Morris said.
Lucy King is one of the many friends they have made along the way.
“We stay with Lucy,” Morris said of the West Side bed-and- breakfast site.
They stayed at the nearby Comfort Inn once when Lucy didn’t have a room. Morris said the hotel is nice and good for the city — another sign of success driven by the trail.
“They are like family to me,” King said. “Ron loves my pumpkin pancakes. I make them all the time for him.”
Morris and Tracy return the sentiment.
“It’s our home for one night two times a year,” Tracy said of the bed-and-breakfast and its owner. “You are a treasure.”
He said Lucy goes above-and-beyond for her guests.
“Lucy took us around the area,” Tracy said. “We were all over the place.”
Originally from the Pittsburgh area, King has seen change in Connellsville.
“The town is developing, and people are noticing the change,” she said.
King said the trail is bringing people into town.
She said Connellsville is fortunate to have the Comfort Inn along First Street, noting the Melody Motor Lodge in Dunbar Township is another overnight option.
“We stayed there,” Tracy said, adding that King once took them to the Melody when she had no room at her site.
King opened the bed-and-breakfast business as the trail was developing. The Progress Fund was working to develop the areas along the trail in Connellsville and Meyersdale, she said.
“When I saw this place, I knew it was perfect,” she said of her building.
It was near the trail and easy to convert into a bed-and-breakfast facility, she said.
In addition to Connellsville, Morris’ and Parker’s stops along the trail include Pittsburgh; Confluence; Cumberland, Md.; Hancock, Md.; and Harpers Ferry, then ending in Washington, D.C.
“That’s what our stops are about now, meeting our friends,” Tracy said. “It’s become a big social thing. It’s not how much we are traveling a day, but we are headed to see people.”
Tracy said his original trip along the trail was in July 2008.
“It was God-awful hot,” he recalled.
He said Morris convinced him to make trips earlier in the year – when it’s cooler and there aren’t as many bugs.
Morris said people ask why they do the trail twice a year.
“October, it’s a different trail,” he said. “It’s the same trail but it’s a different trail. It’s cooler weather. It’s just different.”
Before meeting Tracy, Morris had not ridden a bike since he was 12.
He raced in marathons from 1978 to 1984, then took up golf and got bored.
Morris bought a bike after meeting Tracy.
A retired New York Life insurance agent, Ron said he’s traveled 76,000 miles by bicycle, and generally rides about 50 miles a day.
The two are looking forward to their next trail ride in the fall, but first Tracy has to undergo hip surgery.
“He’ll be back in October,” Morris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.