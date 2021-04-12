LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its May support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Bariatric: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, meeting at the Lewisburg Farmer's Market for a spring walk on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
• Empty Arms, 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, virtual meeting.
For more information, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
