MILTON — Although impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the projected completion time of the Milton Area School District's $14.1 million project to renovate the athletic stadium and build a wellness center, significant work on the project continues.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said interior cement block walls have recently been laid for the home bleachers and stadium restrooms. In addition, she said a steel roofing is now in place over where the locker rooms will be situated as part of the bleacher system.
Metal roofs have been installed on the restrooms and ticket booths.
In addition, work continues on the roof for the concession stand. Ninety-five percent of the conduit and wiring is in place in the concession stand.
HVAC equipment is being installed in both the concession stand and the locker rooms.
Structural steel for the 18,495-square-foot wellness center is scheduled to arrive early this week, Keegan said. Concrete continues to be poured for the foundation and piers for the center.
The stadium lights are scheduled to be set in place and erected Tuesday.
"Select materials for the project have long lead times due to the COVID pandemic and the manufacturing process," Keegan said. "Equipment availability and transportation of the equipment is also impacted by COVID-19."
The stadium was scheduled to be complete in time for the fall sports season. However, Keegan recently announced it will not be finished in time, due to the impacts of the pandemic.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.