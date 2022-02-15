TURBOTVILLE — Seventeen students across two upper Northumberland County school districts have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks.
According to the Warrior Run School District's online dashboard, the following COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the last two weeks, and as of Monday, Feb. 14:
• Turbotville elementary: One staff member positive.
• Middle school: One student and one staff member positive.
• High school: Seven students positive.
In the Milton Area School District, the following COVID-19 cases have been reported over the last two weeks, and as of Monday, Feb. 14:
• Baugher elementary: One student positive; seven students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Two students quarantined.
• Middle school: Four students positive; 60 students quarantined.
• High school: Four students positive; six students quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.