Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Phillip Orren, 48, of New Columbia, three days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jesse Lee Smith, 50, of Myerstown, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• David Thompson, 45, of Shamokin, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; $25 fine plus costs for driving without rear lighting; $25 fine plus costs for disregarding a traffic lane.
• Eric Weikel, 43, of Wilkes-Barre, three to 12 months in county jail, 698 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for criminal mischief; three to 12 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of criminal mischief.
• Kristopher White, 24, of Frackville, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for fleeing or attempting to elude police.
• Shelly Lynn Reece, 54, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $110.26 restitution to Weis Markets in Shamokin; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Tonya Struble, 40, of Mifflinburg, nine months to three years in state prison, fines, fees and costs for receiving stolen property.
• Jeremiah Brice, 30, of Selinsgrove, 90 days to five years in county jail, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Brian Deeter, 37, of Kulpmont, 23 months probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; 23 months probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for terroristic threats.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — Nichole Gessner, 37, of Millmont, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 10:49 p.m. May 7 at Route 522 and Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Middleburg man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:02 a.m. May 26 at Route 522 and Clifford Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Trey Smith, 25, of Middleburg, struck a parked 2000 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Bradley Burr, 35, of Kreamer.
Smith sustained a suspected minor injury and was charged with vehicle turning left.
One-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:29 p.m. May 27 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1993 Harley-Davidson driven by George Try, 49, of Middleburg, went off the roadway and hit loose stone, causing the motorcycle to fall to the ground. A passenger, Kimberly Try, 52, of Middleburg, sustained a suspected minor injury.
One-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 10:38 p.m. May 20 along Jones Hill Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Miles Aurand, 18, of Middleburg, went off the roadway and overturned onto its roof. Aurand was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Drug possession
PENN TOWNSHIP — Thomas Hartley, 33, of Freeburg, was charged after troopers said he was found to be in possession of paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.
The incident occurred at 10:37 p.m. May 26 at Old 522 and Miller Farm Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
UNION TOWNSHIP — Deaire Phillips, 26, of Rochester, N.Y., was charged after troopers said she was found in possession of drugs, during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred at 7:50 a.m. April 7 at South Susquehanna Trail and Schrey Hollow Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Bad checks
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Moyers Gas Service, of Freeburg, reported receiving a bad check from Jaymin Maneval, 23, of Susquehanna Township.
The incident was reported Jan. 27 at 3812 Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Charles Miller, 69, of Winfield, reported someone smashing his mailbox.
The incident occurred between 10 p.m. May 14 and 6 a.m. May 15 at 214 Lepley Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Williamsport man sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 8:19 p.m. May 22 along Route 87, east of Cemetery Road, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Tomothy Bellamy was injured when a 2019 Nissan Sentra he was driving swerved off the roadway and struck a tree.
Endangering welfare of children
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Tamika Koons, 35, of Hughesville, was charged after allegedly leaving a 2-year-old girl by herself for three hours.
The incident occurred between 1:58 and 3:34 a.m. May 13 at 66 Orchard Ave., Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
HUGHESVILLE — A 16-year-old Muncy boy reported that someone twice tore his shirt off of him, and dumped water on him.
The incidents were reported between 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. May 12 along Cemetery Street, Hughesville.
State Police at Lamar Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Wayne Hackenberg, 18, of Renovo, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of a 2019 Toyota Corolla, which was reported as being stolen from a 66-year-old Williamsport man.
The incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. May 15 on Bucktail Avenue, Chapman Township, Clinton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.