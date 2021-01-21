SUNBURY — The recently formed Greater Susquehanna Valley COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force recently released a statement related to vaccinations in our region.
"We recognize that there has been much confusion around the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," the statement said. "While there are many rules and procedures in place to ensure the most effective and efficient distribution, there are always challenges with such a wide-scale project.
"Over the past few weeks, there has been concern around who, when, and how people can get the vaccine. We have created a Greater Susquehanna Valley COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. The purpose of this committee is to ensure that everyone is working together in a coordinated fashion. Our goal is to make sure all who are interested and able can get the COVID-19 vaccine, with those who are most at-risk first.
"There is still uncertainty and a limited number of vaccines, so we kindly ask for your patience and trust in our leaders as we move forward. We advocate for continuing to deliver the vaccine in cooperative approach. Additionally, we hope to offer additional clarity, peace of mind, and the most up-to-date information on the COVID-19 vaccine."
To better communicate information about the vaccine, the task force has created a COVID-19 vaccine website. The site, vaccine-gsv.org, contains up-to-date information about the vaccine in The Susquehanna Valley.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force consists of the following partners: The county leadership and emergency management directors of Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties; the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit; Central Susquehanna Opportunities; Evangelical Community Hospital; Family Practice Centers; Geisinger Health System; Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way; Northumberland County Agency on Aging; Primary Health Network; Union-Snyder Community Action Agency; and the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc.
