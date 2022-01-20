BOSTON, Mass. — Two local students were among those named to the fall dean's list at Emerson College.
To be named to the list, students must have a 3.7 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• James Scott, of Lewisburg, Class of 2023.
• Brandon Williams, of Mifflinburg, Class of 2024.
