HARRISBURG — Several local artists are among the finalists who have been announced for Art of the State 2022.
Art of the State is an annual juried exhibition that has been showcasing the work of Pennsylvania’s artists at The State Museum of Pennsylvania since 1968. The body of art that has been exhibited reflects over a half-century of creative endeavor in the Keystone State. Through the years, artists have shared their ideas and engaged viewers in the categories of painting, photography, craft, sculpture and work on paper.
Art of the State 2022 will be on view Sept. 11 to Jan. 15 ath the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, 300 N. St., Harrisburg. It will open to the public at noon on Sunday, Sept. 11, in conjunction with Harrisburg’s Gallery Walk.
Award winners will be posted on Facebook and Twitter. An exhibition catalogue pdf and programming announcements can be accessed on the Art of the State 2022 landing page.
The exhibit includes 92 works of art by 92 artists from 31 counties of Pennsylvania. Finalists were selected from 1,850 entries from 542 artists.
Local participating artists, by county, include: David Moyer, Brian Spies and Jackie Thomas, Lycoming County; Sanh Tran, Northumberland County; and William Miller, Union County.
Selection jurors reviewed and scored all of the submitted works. Those with the highest ratings in each category are featured in the exhibition. The awards juror will determine the first-place, second-place and third-place winners in each of the categories.
This year’s selection jurors are Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer, Michele Carlson and Roland Graf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.