Putman Richard E. Garman Dean of the College of Engineering

LEWISBURG — Following a nationwide search, Bucknell University has hired Brad Putman as its new Richard E. Garman Dean of the College of Engineering. Putman, associate dean for undergraduate studies in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences at Clemson University since 2016, will join Bucknell on July 1.
Originally from New York’s Southern Tier, Putman earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in civil engineering from Clemson. Upon completion of his Ph.D., he joined the faculty in Clemson’s Glenn Department of Civil Engineering. Putman was initially named interim associate dean for undergraduate studies for the college in November 2016, and became the permanent associate dean in August 2017. His research is focused on construction materials and pavement engineering.
Putman is currently a co-principal investigator for a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to lead the transformation of Clemson’s civil engineering curriculum as part of the NSF Revolutionizing Engineering Departments (RED) program. He also led the development of a strategic plan for undergraduate studies in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences; the establishment of a new recruitment scholarship for engineering students; deployment of a college-wide survey to assess engineering student motivation, identity and sense of belonging; and creation of interdisciplinary opportunities for engineering and computing students.
He succeeds Pat Mather, who departed in August to become dean of the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University. Professor Erin Jablonski, chemical engineering, has served as interim dean of the college since Mather’s departure.
