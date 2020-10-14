WILLIAMSPORT — A Pennsylvania Army National Guard veteran feels his service, as well as his experience working in local government, have prepared him well to serve in Harrisburg.
Joe Hamm, 35, is the Republican candidate on the ballot in the race to fill the 84th Legislative District seat in the House of Representatives. The seat is currently held by Garth Everett, who is retiring.
“Rep. Everett has done an amazing job,” Hamm said. “Garth and I are good friends. I’ve been picking Garth’s brain over the last eight, nine months. I’ve asked Garth to work with us on the transition. Certainly, we will be sitting down and reviewing bills that he introduced.”
Hamm lives in Hepburn Township with his wife and two daughters. He is a township supervisor, and works as the Jersey Shore Borough manager.
The holder of a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Lock Haven University, Hamm enrolled in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard after graduating from the Williamsport Area High School.
As part of his service, Hamm was deployed to Iraq from 2005 to 2006.
“I’m a combat war veteran,” Hamm said. “We were an infantry unit. We were doing raids on homes and going after bad guys. We were in the mix of a lot of interesting situations.
Hamm’s unit, which was stationed in Ramadi, experienced numerous casualties.
“I lost seven very close friends in combat who were part of my unit,” he said. “We were in the thick of things while we were over there.”
In total, Hamm served six years in the National Guard.
After graduating from Lock Haven, he worked for a third-party company serving troubled youth in the Williamsport Area School District.
He also worked for Liberty Mutual, and has served as borough manager in Jersey Shore for the past eight years.
“What prompted me to run for the 84th House District, at the local government level we balance budgets, we support public safety, we improve recreation activities,” Hamm said. “Being the closest government to the people, we are accountable to our residents. I looked down in Harrisburg, and not a lot gets done. They kick the can down the road.”
Hamm will carry many experiences with him to Harrisburg, should he prevail in the race.
“I believe I’m the ideal candidate for the state House because I’ve lived a life of service, service to my country and service to my community,” he said. “I served 15 years in the volunteer fire service and I coached Little League baseball for over 10 years.
“All of those commitments and serving have really shaped me to really just want to give back to my community and really be a voice for those who don’t have a voice.”
Hamm lists fiscal responsibility, curbing regulations and lowering taxes as his top priorities, should he win the seat.
“I’m going to work hard every day to bring fiscal responsibility back to Harrisburg,” he said. “We need to cut spending, we need to balance the budget... and not ask hard-working Pennsylvanians to dig further into their budgets.”
Hamm said taxes must be lowered, and the corporate tax rate must be examined.
“We are not a business-friendly sate,” he said. “We have the second-highest corporate tax rate in the nation... If we want businesses to come to Pennsylvania, we have to take a look at the corporate tax rate.”
Hamm also describes himself as a “strong proponent for property tax elimination.”
“We need to find a way to make sure we can still fund our schools adequately and not run Pennsylvanians out of their homes,” he said. “I look forward to really digging into the property tax issue... I plan to take an aggressive approach, an aggressive look at the property tax situation.”
According to Hamm, Pennsylvania has 153,000 different regulations.
“We don’t have a climate for economic development, economic growth, when we are regulating every aspects of everyone’s lives,” he said.
Hamm is looking forward to the potential opportunity to represent the 84th District.
“This is bigger than Joe Hamm,” he said. “If we want to make Pennsylvania a better place to live, and make Pennsylvania have a promising future, it is going to take making hard decisions and people willing to go down to Harrisburg and forget about party politics and really be the voice of the people.”
