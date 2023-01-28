District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
Simple Assaut
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Simple assault and two counts of harassment charges have been filed against Namirr J. Turner, 28, Lewisburg.
Police said on Jan. 19 he became involved in an argument with a woman after she told him she was pregnant. Turner allegedly pushed the woman and refused to left her out of a room at a home at 3943 West Branch Highway, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Retail Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State police have filed retail theft, and driving while operator privileges are suspended charges against David Thompson, 45, of Gold Street, Shamokin.
The charges stem from an incident in which he allegedly stole $694.76 in merchandise Jan. 14 from Walmart, AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man has been charged with DUI unsafe driving, disregard to traffic lanes, careless driving, and driving at an unsafe speed following a crash on Dec. 22 in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police say the crash happened at 1530 Reber Road when Kevin T. Underhill, 34, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway with his truck, and crashed into a fence and a small tree.
Underhill allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had a blood alcohol concentration of .144%.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers have filed charges against a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a home in Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers allege Michael T. Rowello, 46, of Bloomsburg, left the White Deer Rehabilitation Treatment Center Dec. 25 and stole a vehicle at a home along Route 15 in Gregg Township. The vehicle was later found abandoned at H&R Auto Sales in Milton.
Rowello has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, driving without a licensee and conspiracy receiving stolen property charges.
Receiving stolen property
MIFFLINBURG — Wire allegedly stolen from a Mifflinburg business has resulted in charges being filed against an employee.
Mifflinburg police allege Muhammad Geoffrey Wells Biniskandar, 33, Beavertown, stole a roll of electrical wire from Ritz-Craft Corporation and sold it on Facebook Marketplace.
The value of the wire was $626. Biniskander faces receiving stolen property charges for the incident reported July 27.
Possession of a controlled substance
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A patient at the White Deer Run Treatment Center in Gregg Township, Union County, has been charged after allegedly being found in possession with fentanyl.
Troopers said they received a call Jan. 13 from the treatment center after employees found five bundles of marked fentanyl in the pants pocket of Robert I. Noel, 41, McKees Rocks.
Noel has been charged with possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Milton
One-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Bradyn Bouder, 18, of Northumberland, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 12:37 p.m. Jan. 25 along Fort Titzell Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Chevorlet Impala driven by Bouder went off the roadway and struck a telephone pole.
Criminal trespass
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, England, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, England, were charged after troopers said they entered onto private property to take photos of an abandoned home.
The incident occurred at 4:57 p.m. Jan. 24 at 570 Milroy Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove
Death investigation
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the death of a 22-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
The death occurred at 9:29 a.m. Jan. 15 along Summit Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. No further details on the incident have been released.
Rape
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — The reported rape of a 6-year-old Middleburg boy is under investigation.
The incident occurred between Dec. 29 and Jan. 13 along Wes Benfer Drive, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
