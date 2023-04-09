Selinsgrove native supports Navy Medicine Force

Terri Shambach

 PROVIDED BY U.S. NAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Terri Shambach, a native of Selinsgrove, helps medical forces meet readiness, training, and operational requirements across a spectrum of military operations while serving with Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) military treatment facility. Serving military members and their families since 1830, NMCP is the U. S. Navy's oldest, continuously operating hospital.

Shambach grew up in a military family, as her father, Terry D. Shambach, served in the U.S. Army. Shambach began her career as a government civilian in 1991 and has been working for the DoD for the past 31 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.