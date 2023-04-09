Selinsgrove native supports Navy Medicine Force

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Terri Shambach, a native of Selinsgrove, helps medical forces meet readiness, training, and operational requirements across a spectrum of military operations while serving with Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) military treatment facility. Serving military members and their families since 1830, NMCP is the U. S. Navy's oldest, continuously operating hospital.
Shambach grew up in a military family, as her father, Terry D. Shambach, served in the U.S. Army. Shambach began her career as a government civilian in 1991 and has been working for the DoD for the past 31 years.
“My grandmother, Grace. R. Stevenson, worked as a civilian for the Army during WWII,” said Shambach. “She then became the draft board clerk for our county in Pennsylvania, and then worked for the Civil Defense until she retired in the late '80s. She inspired me to serve as a DoD civilian, instead of joining the military. I moved to England in 1991 with my husband to his first duty station, which is where I started my civilian career working as a teacher's aid for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools.”
Shambach attended Selinsgrove Area High School and graduated in 1986. Shambach has a Master of Arts degree in Human Services from University of Maryland University College and is currently working on her Master of Science in Palliative Care from University of Maryland Baltimore.
Skills and values similar to those found in Selinsgrove are important to succeed in the military.
“I learned in my hometown to never forget where you come from or how you grew up,” said Shambach.
These lessons have helped Shambach while working for the Navy.
Navy Medicine — comprised of approximately 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals — provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.
“Warfighters are our most important weapon system,” said U.S. Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham. “We prepare and sustain that system. When the warfighter is having their worst day, our high-performing people will be at their best.”
As a government civilian, Shambach is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The United States is a maritime nation, and the U.S. Navy protects our country at sea,” said Shambach. “Alongside our allies and partners, we defend freedom, preserve economic prosperity and keep the seas open and free.”
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Shambach has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments while working for the Navy.
“I am proud to be working alongside service members and civilians who have taken the oath to support and defend our country,” said Shambach.
Shambach takes pride in serving their country as a government civilian.
“Serving for the Department of Defense means freedom for the citizens of the United States of America,” added Shambach. “It means we are able to live in a country that is free. Without our Constitution and the service members, civilians and contractors who fight for our freedom, our country wouldn’t have it.”
NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crisis. NMFL provides oversight for 21 NMRTCs, logistics, and public health and dental services throughout the U.S. East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Hawaii, Europe, and the Middle East.
