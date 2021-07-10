DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA is celebrating Christmas in July with adoption specials.
Cats and kittens can be adopted through July 31 for $20 each.
The usual adoption fee for kittens is $150 and the regular adoption fee for adult cats, considered to be 7 months or older, is $85.
They will be spayed and neutered, up to date on their shots, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks, and dewormed.
Adopters should bring along carriers or they can purchase a cardboard carrier for $5.
Cats and kittens will come with treats, toys and a sample of the food they have been eating.
To see them, schedule an appointment by calling 570-275-0340. Appointments are from
11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily at the Bloom Road shelter.
