LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) recently introduced nature-themed programs.
Among them, Nature Explorers for children age 3 to age 5 meeting from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nature Studio, 205 St. Lawrence St., Lewisburg. An after-school program, for kindergartners through grade 5 students, meets from 4:30 to 6 p.m. also at the Nature Studio. The programs are now underway and young people may be registered via www.bvrec.org.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA nature program director, said the fall programs featured pre-school academics intertwined with play. As much activity as possible is nature-based and as much as possible is outdoors.
“We spend a lot of time in the dramatic play mud kitchen,” Cunfer said. “Our theme last week was ‘The Legacy of Leaves.’ This week it is pumpkins.”
A typical day for the Nature Explorers program includes some circle time, a story based on a nature theme, telling kids about the calendar and the weather.
Making ‘muffins’ out of leaves and berries was a previous project. In the preschool program, Cunfer said it is all about pretending, so they put orange construction paper in a “pie.”
They also talk about animals and wildlife.
“We always look for wildlife whenever we can,” Cunfer said. “We’ve seen groundhogs and squirrels.”
Thursdays for preschoolers will include dramatic play and role play with Maggie Able of the GTS (Grand, Travelers and Scrim) Youth Theatre. Puppetry and theater-play were also planned by the visiting group.
Cunfer noted the after-school program included picking students up from the bus stop at the end of school. However, they were open to an earlier start of the program for the day if needed.
