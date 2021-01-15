HARRISBURG – Federal coronavirus relief funds will soon be made available to school districts in the 27th Senatorial District, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
Another round of federal stimulus funding, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA Act), was enacted Dec. 27. It includes an additional $53.4 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II Fund).
Pursuant to Sec. 313 of the CRRSA Act, the Pennsylvania Department of Education will grant ESSER II Fund awards to school districts and charter schools, using the same formula used in the previous stimulus package.
School districts in the 27th Senatorial District and their grant allocations are as follows: Benton Area School District, $472,097; Berwick Area School District, $3,256,952; Bloomsburg Area School District, $1,355,901; Central Columbia School District, $902,271; Millville Area School District, $640,408; Southern Columbia Area School District, $787,562; Hazleton Area School District, $17,381,554; Northwest Area School District, $913,768; Danville Area School District, $1,711,151; Milton Area School District, $2,125,025; Mount Carmel Area School District, $1,949,665; Shamokin Area School District, $3,127,029; Shikellamy School District, $3,208,834; Warrior Run School District, $1,749,015; Midd-West School District, $2,709,194; and Selinsgrove Area School District, $2,443,828.
Local education agencies can apply to PDE through the eGrants system to receive their allocation of the funding. That website is: http://www.egrants.pa.gov/Home.
Pennsylvania schools were allocated a total of $2.22 billion.
