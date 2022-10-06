Director of Smiles to be honored

WILLIAMSPORT — The West Branch Valley Sports Hall of Fame has announced that Rhashan West-Bey, the Williamsport Crosscutters director of Smiles, will be honored as the Volunteer of the Year during the annual Hall of Fame banquet, to be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Genetti Hotel & Suites in Williamsport.
West-Bey joined the Cutters during the 2003 season and has been a fixture at Historic Bowman Field ever since, by volunteering at the ballpark year-round, helping the Cutters front office in various capacities.
During the season, he stocks the souvenir store daily, greets fans at the front gate, assists with promotions and sings “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the 7th inning stretch.
West-Bey is noted as “easily the most popular person in the ballpark,” as evidenced by the pins, plush dolls and more that the team has produced in his likeness over the years, including five bobbleheads. Additionally, West-Bey was featured on a baseball card produced by Topps that was inserted into packs of its Pro Debut product in 2016.
“We are delighted that the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame has seen fit to honor Rhashan as the Volunteer of the Year,” said Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi. “He’s an invaluable part of our organization year round. We invite Cutters fans to come out and support him as he receives this special honor.”
West Branch Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction class for 2022 includes living inductees: Jason Bohn, Ron Bowes, Joe Caruso, Amanda Daneker, Mike Mussina, Matthew Neenan, Mike “Ace” Packer, Chevon Troutman, George Way and Jessica Zinobile. Deceased inductees are Bill Blacksmith, Deb Holmes and Tim Montgomery.
Ticket for the induction banquet are available for purchase by contacting Cindy Fawess at cindyfawess1@gmail.com, by calling 570-713-4215 or 570-742-7942, or by mailing a check made payable to the West Branch Valley Sports Hall of Fame to Cindy Fawess, 358 Vine St., Milton, PA 17847.
When making reservations, it is requested that you send attendees full name as well as a contact person and phone number in case of questions. Each table seats no more than eight individuals.
The deadline for registration for the banquet is Monday, Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.