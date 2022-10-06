Director of Smiles to be honored

Rhashan West-Bey

 Provided by Williamsport Crosscutters

WILLIAMSPORT — The West Branch Valley Sports Hall of Fame has announced that Rhashan West-Bey, the Williamsport Crosscutters director of Smiles, will be honored as the Volunteer of the Year during the annual Hall of Fame banquet, to be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Genetti Hotel & Suites in Williamsport.

West-Bey joined the Cutters during the 2003 season and has been a fixture at Historic Bowman Field ever since, by volunteering at the ballpark year-round, helping the Cutters front office in various capacities.

