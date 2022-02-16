MIFFLINBURG — The name "Gillian" in England sounds like "Jillian" in the United States.
Visitors to Gilly's Lilies are thus advised to sound their "J" when asking for the new floral shop at 370 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg (www.gillyslilies.com).
Sarah Wheatley, Gilly's Lilies founder and owner, said her first small job was at age 10 in her hometown in northwestern England. It was with an uncle at a floral shop where she would sweep the floor and prepare cups of tea. A love for colors and floral creations grew from there.
Wheatley explained that Gilly's Lilies was named for her late mom Gillian. "Gill," always a lover of flowers also taught her some of the finer points of the trade.
"When she passed away I picked up doing florals again as a hobby on the side," Wheatley said. "When I moved here, it just took off."
Business was done from home in Lewisburg at first, doing the occasional wedding.
But Wheatley said growth required more room, which was found at a spot in Mifflinburg previously used by a florist. Fortunately, floral coolers were already in place.
Wheatley, with two seasonal employees, noted that flowers themselves are seasonal and local suppliers are preferred. Most customers have colors the would like to see in arrangements and are glad to see Wheatley can match with what is in season.
Now in Mifflinburg, Wheatley hoped to contribute to what is a business district on the rebound.
"I'm looking to work with the already-existing businesses in this area," Wheatley said. "Hopefully, bring more (foot traffic) to downtown Mifflinburg."
Wheatley came to the United States after meeting her husband Ben, originally from Boston, at an international summer camp in Windsor, N.H. They came to central Pennsylvania when he began his job at Bucknell University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.