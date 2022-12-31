WASHINGTON — Fred Keller describes being sworn in to represent Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District as "a really great day" in his life.
"When this poor kid can get elected to Congress... it made me realize that the American dream is alive and well for everybody," Keller said.
He noted that he grew up in poverty, and was raised for part of his childhood by his grandmother.
Keller was elected in May 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Tom Marino. This marks Keller's last year serving in Congress as he opted to not run for re-election after redistricting resulted in the 12th Congressional District being absorbed by the neighboring 15th and 9th districts.
Prior to being elected to Congress, Keller represented the 85th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He was elected to that seat in 2011.
"Now that I'm down to my last week of public service, it looks like I might get back into the private sector, and work on some things, seeing how I can be helpful to organizations," Keller said, earlier this week. "I think I'm going to enjoy whatever I do, it benefits the people in which you live and work with."
He is satisfied with what he was able to accomplish while serving in Congress.
"The greatness of America does not come from buildings or politicians," Keller said. "It comes from the people... That's really the work we do, to make lives better."
He points to pushing for legislation to help veterans access their records, and being involved with the establishment of the Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus as being among his key accomplishments.
Keller expressed frustration with the lack of accountability among some serving in unelected positions in Washington, D.C. He noted that was a factor in leading to the establishment of the reform caucus.
"During COVID, people can't travel, yet they're moving prisoners who were COVID positive all over the nation," Keller said. "We had to take a look at calling (prison officials) in, and working on issues to hold them accountable.
"People in an agency don't think they're accountable to anybody," he said. "There should be accountability."
Keller also believes there needs to be more accountability in the budgetary process.
"I would've loved to have seen the budgeting process change so it's more accountable, and really takes a look at the debt we're leaving for the next generation," he said.
Keller didn't directly answer when asked about his early endorsement from then President Donald Trump.
"The best endorsement I have is the people of PA 12," Keller said. "That's the best endorsement I could've had."
He also didn't directly address a recent report that he sent a text message to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The message reportedly suggested a way to spin the narrative around a Jan. 2, 2021, call recorded between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
"Maybe the President should indicate mistrust for him and mention that he (President Trump) isn’t surprised that the call was recorded and leaked," the text reportedly stated. "That’s why the President said what he said to see how long it would take Raffensperger to leak it. If he can’t be trusted on a phone call how can he be trusted with Georgia’s election."
To that controversy, Keller only referred to the phone call being recorded and noted his belief that there's "three categories of people."
"Those you can trust, those you can't and those you don't know about," Keller said. "It's about trustworthiness."
Throughout his time in Washington, Keller said he aimed to work as hard as the people he represented do.
"You have people that go to work every day, they volunteer their time, they're coaches for their kids' sporting events," Keller said. "They work very hard. We wanted to work as hard as they did."
He believes that not everyone in Congress holds that same work ethic. At the 2022 State of the Union address, Keller said he stepped onto an elevator with a member of Congress from another political party.
"They said 'oh my gosh, it's going to be a long day today,'" Keller recalled. "I said 'we're going to be in a climate-controlled building.'"
He advised his fellow member of Congress to think about their constituents who were working hard in a variety of different occupational settings.
"Our long day in a climate-controlled building isn't so bad," Keller said, adding that he walked off when the elevator door opened.
"When I hear an elected official complain about a long day, I don't want to hear it," Keller said.
He also reflected on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Keller noted that he and his staff were following all of the directions and protocols they were instructed to.
"It was during COVID, you weren't to be on the House floor unless you were voting or debating," Keller said.
He watched on television from his office as the events unfolded, with a member of his staff locking his office door.
"We had all of the confidence in the world in the Capitol Police," Keller said. "We made sure we weren't taking resources away from the Capitol Police.
"It was a bad day in American history," he continued. "I'm hoping everybody has learned from it, particularly the politicians."
Keller said elected officials must "behave the right way" and "respect everybody."
While noting that the recent hearings surrounding Jan. 6 were one sided, Keller said he's not going to "politicize" the matter.
"(House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi hand picked everybody (on the hearing committee)," he said. "She had a goal in those hearings."
Keller prefers to focus on the positives which came out of his time serving in Washington.
"The positive is the people for which we work," he said. "Thank you to the people of PA 12 for having given me the opportunity to work on their behalf."
Of his staff members, Keller said some have found other jobs within Washington, D.C., while some have accepted positions in private industry. Others have retired.
"They're pretty remarkable people," Keller said. "Our team worked well together."
