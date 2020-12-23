West Branch of Susquehanna to approach flood stage

MILTON — Melting snow coupled with more than 2 inches of rain which is forecast to fall across the Central Susquehanna Valley could drive the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to near flood stage, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.
Meteorologist Craig Evanego said the rain will begin falling early Thursday morning.
"The rain will probably change over to snow (Thursday) night, before ending Friday morning," he said. "It will be much colder Christmas day."
In Milton, Evanego said 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 inches of rain is expected to fall.
"A lot of the snow we had is going to melt," he said. "There is a potential there for some flooding issues as the rain is coming down on Thursday. You could see ponding of water, where snow is clogging drains."
Forecasters are closely monitoring both the west and north branches of the Susquehanna River.
"On the rivers, we are expecting... a good deal of water to come down from New York state," Evanego said. "Places around Binghamton, N.Y., had a lot of snow.
"On the west branch, there could be some minor (flooding) issues," he continued. "A lot more water coming out of New York will be on the (north branch)."
In Milton, which is situated along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Evanego said the waters will approach flood stage at around 7 a.m. Saturday.
According to information posted online Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service, the West Branch of the Susquehanna River at Milton is expected to reach minor flood stage — 19 feet — at 7 a.m. Saturday.
At 19 feet, River Road in West Milton floods. When the river reaches 21 feet, low-lying areas in Milton become inundated with water.
According to Evanego, locations along the north branch are expected to exceed flood stage.
"The highest confidence for flooding is on that stem of the Susquehanna River heading toward Danville, Bloomsburg," he said.
According to information posted online Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River at Bloomsburg is expected to reach 20.1 feet at 7 a.m. Saturday.
At 20 feet, high water affects the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds and surrounding areas. At 22 feet, a number of homes located between the fairgrounds and the river are affected by high water.
In Danville, the river is expected to reach 18.2 feet — in the flood action stage — by 7 a.m. Saturday. At 20 feet, inundation begins in Riverside.
In Sunbury, the river is expected to be in action stage at 21.6 feet as of 7 a.m. Saturday. At 20 feet, Shikellamy State Park closes due to high water.
Municipalities along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River have been preparing for the melting snow and anticipated rain.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the Department of Public Works has been working to make sure all storm drains are open to handle the melting snow.
"They are doing the absolute best they can to clear any additional snow off the streets," she said.
Snow being removed is being placed in the parking lot of the Milton Community Pool in Brown Avenue Park.
Novinger noted that the Department of Public Works employees have been reporting to work at 2 a.m. daily to work on snow removal.
"They have put in a lot of of time and I sure am appreciative of the extra work," she said. "We had guys volunteer to come in over the weekend and remove snow."
In Watsontown, Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said he is closely monitoring alerts from the Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency.
"We've cleaned as much snow as humanly possible off the streets," he said. "We're making sure the storm drains are clear."
Jarrett is most concerned about the potential for "flash freezing" on Christmas morning. With temperatures expected to dip below freezing, he said the roads will be wet from the falling rain and could freeze.
Both he and Novinger encouraged residents of their respective municipalities to utilize off-street parking when possible, in order to make the snow-removal process easier for crews.
"I know that we did have to tow a few vehicles in order to remove some snow," Novinger said. "Anything people can do to park off street at the moment is much appreciated."
She also said residents should not throw snow into the streets after they've been cleared.
"We acknowledge the snow is heavy and people are doing the best they can," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.