District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Stalking
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jason D. Friedberg, 49, of Winfield, was charged with unlawful use of a computer, computer trespass alter data, tamper records or identification writing and stalking after an investigation.
Troopers were called at 8 a.m. Feb. 28 to an Oil Well Drive address after a resident was suspicious of tampering of a home security system.
Friedberg was charged after an alleged hack of a Facebook account and other purported evidence including footprints in the snow near the victim’s residence.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:36 a.m. May 25 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Ford Explorer driven by Matthew Chamberlain, 26, of Montoursville, went down an incline and into a ditch.
Chamberlain and passenger Nicklas Coulston, 26, of Montoursville, were not injured.
Union County Deed transfers
• David E. Redcay, Julia E. Redcay to Joseph P. Meyer, Erika E. Bilger, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Alanson E. Johnson, Bonnie M. Johnson to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, property in East Buffalo Township, $136,469.12.
• Matthew J. Lada, Sarah Lada to Sarah Lada, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Dean A. Koch estate, Deana Arnold administrator to Terry R. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Jack R. Dale, Carol H. Dale to David C. Jacka, Kathy L. Jacka, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Joan E. Emery, Rodney W. Emery to James R. Emery, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Brian R. Shively, Barbara J. Shively to Union County, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, property in Lewis Township, $306,465.25.
• Alma H. Eberly to Kenneth L. Eberly, Carol Bowman, Teresa Olweiler, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Dwayne A. Daddario, Diane Daddario, Kim Daddario, Terry R. Daddario to Keaton E. Zarr, Megan M. Daddario, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Connor Construction Inc. to Kevin W. McNamara, Julie E. McNamara, property in East Buffalo Township, $55,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.