SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale Pops Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, in Weber Auditorium on the Susquehanna University campus.
The concert will feature the music of Queen, along with hits from Elton John and Billy Joel. The performance will feature more than 50 singers, the SVC stage band. Soloists will include: Sara Phinney Kelley of Lewisburg, Steve Jordan of Lewisburg, Marina Gresh of Danville, Amy Caron of Selinsgrove and Christopher Lottes, an SVC student scholarship recipient.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-547-0455, online at SVCMusic.org or at the door.
At this time, Susquehanna University’s indoor mask policy states that masks are required in the venue.
The chorale's next season will include the premiere of a newly commissioned work, "Love," Oct. 23 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. A Candlelight Christmas will be held Dec. 17-18 at the church.
The chorale will present "The Times They Area A-Changin'" March 28, 2023, at Rusty Rail Brewery, Mifflinburg. The music of Cole Porter will be performed May 12-13 in Weber Auditorium.
