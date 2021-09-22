MILTON — Noting an "upsurge of positive" COVID-19 cases, the Milton Area School District has announced that Baugher Elementary School will be closed for in-person instruction Thursday and Friday.
"All other schools will remain open for in-person instruction," a release from district administrators said. "We empathize with our families and understand the strain it puts on your normal routine. Working together is vital to meet the goal of providing in-person instruction."
Families may pick up lunches for Baugher students between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day at the school.
According to the school district's online COVID-19 dashboard, 16 students and one staff member at Baugher have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days.
In addition, two students are presumed positive and 34 are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
At White Deer Elementary School, one student has tested positive for the virus over the past 14 days, and three are quarantined.
At the Milton Middle School, five students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-three are listed as being quarantined over the past 14 days.
Four Milton Area High School students are listed as testing positive, with nine listed as quarantined.
