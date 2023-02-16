Police apprehend Rick Waugaman

Rick Waugaman

WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have apprehended a 35-year-old Milton man — initially described as being "armed and dangerous" — whom local law enforcement agencies have been in search of for weeks.

Watsontown Police Chief Chris Snyder confirmed Thursday morning that Rick Waugaman was taken into custody just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. His department had been spearheading the search for Waugaman.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

