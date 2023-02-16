Police apprehend Rick Waugaman

WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have apprehended a 35-year-old Milton man — initially described as being "armed and dangerous" — whom local law enforcement agencies have been in search of for weeks.
Watsontown Police Chief Chris Snyder confirmed Thursday morning that Rick Waugaman was taken into custody just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. His department had been spearheading the search for Waugaman.
He referred all other questions on the apprehension to Pennsylvania State Police.
Tpr. Andrea Jacobs, PSP spokesperson, confirmed Waugaman's apprehension and said information on it is still being gathered for release.
In January, Snyder said police had six warrants for Waugaman’s arrest, including two protection from abuse violation warrants, one warrant for a felony firearm’s violation, one warrant for flight to avoid apprehension, and misdemeanor warrants for stalking and harassment.
Snyder on Thursday morning said his department had logged "a lot of hours" searching for Waugaman.
"We have received numerous tips from the public and we're following up on any leads we did receive," Snyder said. "It was a joint effort by numerous agencies to get him into police custody... It was a joint effort by numerous agencies on the local, state and federal level."
He noted that law enforcement agencies work well together in situations like the search for Waugaman.
"A lot of different agencies have different resources that we're able to utilize, which has led us to be successful with taking him into custody," Snyder said.
Waugaman was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, on numerous charges, including harassment, terroristic threats, stalking, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, contempt for violation, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude, and operation on streets and highways.
Court documents released by Diehl's office Thursday outline the charges.
In an incident which occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 along Pennsylvania Avenue in Watsontown, court documents state that a woman who held a protection from abuse order against Waugaman reported finding a tracking device on her car. The device was traced back to his phone number.
On Nov. 7, court papers allege Waugaman texted the woman 28 times, and earlier in the day had gone to her home.
Among the 28 text messages, Waugamann allegedly stated police would need a "body bag" for himself and "others."
At 7:10 p.m. Nov. 13, court papers state the woman called police to report she was scared as Waugaman had phoned her and said he was coming to her home.
After he called the woman, court documents indicate numerous officers converged on Waugaman's home, located along Route 405 in Milton. A resident allowed police to search the home, but he was not found there.
At 1:57 a.m. Nov. 17, court documents state the woman called police to report that Waugaman was inside of her home.
Officers found Waugaman sleeping on a bed in the woman's home. As he was being taken into custody, Waugaman allegedly jumped onto a bed, toward a firearm, and yelled that he was going to kill himself.
Watsontown Officer Robert Baker and Milton Cpl. Dan Zettelmoyer were able to keep Waugaman from reaching the gun.
"I did apply leverage to his wrist to keep his hands away from the firearm," Baker wrote, in a criminal complaint.
Court documents indicate the firearm in that incident was registered to someone other than Waugaman, and he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.
One day later, on Nov. 18, court papers state the woman reported to police that Waugaman called her home, from a hospital where he was staying. It was noted that Waugaman was involuntarily committed to the hospital following the events of the prior day.
Baker wrote in court documents that Waugaman again called the home Nov. 18 while he was there interviewing the woman.
The next incident documented in court papers occurred at 12:34 a.m. Jan. 13.
Officer David Podgorney wrote in documents that police received a call from the woman reporting that Waugaman was banging on her door.
When Podgorney arrived on scene, he stated that Waugaman was fleeing on an ATV.
"I maneuvered my patrol vehicle behind the ATV, and activated my emergency lighting and siren," Podgorney wrote, in court documents. "The operator failed to stop the vehicle, and turned eastbound onto Brimmer Avenue. At this point, I lost sight of the vehicle."
Multiple police agencies were immediately called to assist in the search for Waugaman, and it was noted that an aerial drone was also used in the effort.
"The ATV did return to the area several times on the same date, and failed to stop for police as required, three times," court documents state.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. March 1 before Diehl. Waugaman is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail, which was noted in online court records as being declined due to community safety concerns.
