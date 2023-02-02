MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School has recognized students who have excelled academically during the recent marking period.
Distinguished honor roll students must score advanced in four subject areas and the rest proficient with no more than three missed homework assignments. Honor roll students must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than three homework assignments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.