HARRISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Lewisburg Neighborhoods and Danville Business Alliance were among 28 downtown associations to have recently earned national accreditation from Main Street America.
The Pennsylvania Downtown Center (PDC) noted the top tier of recognition designation signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive community revitalization and a proven track record of successfully applying the "Main Street Approach."
"We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s accredited and affiliate programs and their dedication to advancing economic opportunity and quality of life in their downtowns,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs have demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to champion small businesses, drive recovery efforts, and lift up their communities. I am inspired by their efforts and know that these Main Street programs will continue to help their districts flourish in the next stages of recovery."
In 2020, Main Street America programs in Pennsylvania generated over $ 41.1 million in local reinvestment, helped open 167 net new businesses, generated 243 net new full time and 152 net part time jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 118 historic buildings and clocked over 18,000 volunteer hours.
“During a year of continuous change, our Pennsylvania Main Street programs have been a constant reminder of dedicated and committed service to maintaining thriving local businesses and vibrant communities. These programs have been part of the recovery efforts from the very beginning of the pandemic, and they continue to be the 'boots on the ground' resource that their business districts have come to rely on,” says Julie Fitzpatrick, executive director, Pennsylvania Downtown Center. “As we are emerging from the effects of the pandemic, many of our communities are looking at ways to reinvent themselves with a creative, resourceful, and inventive approach, and Main Street gives them the tools to do so.”
Ten affiliate programs were also announced included Downtown State College and Scranton Tomorrow.
