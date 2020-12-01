HARRISBURG — The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation announced it is giving $225,000 to food banks in Pennsylvania.
Food banks receiving grants include: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Pittsburgh, $100,000; Philabundance in Philadelphia, $75,000; and Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Harrisburg, $50,000.
“We are grateful for the wonderful gift provided by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “Partners like Delta Dental understand the importance of fighting food insecurity, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in a 40% increase in demand at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank since March of 2020. This gift will provide more than 300,000 meals to our neighbors in central Pennsylvania as we head into the holiday season . We are truly, better together.”
The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation announced $2.5 million in funding to food banks across 15 states and Washington, D.C. This is in addition to $11 million in previously awarded grants in response to COVID-19. Foundation support in 2020 totals nearly $15 million, including nearly $1.5 million to nonprofits in Pennsylvania.
