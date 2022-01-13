LEWISBURG — American roots ensemble American Patchwork Quartet (APQ) will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
Seating for the spring 2022 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required.
As part of APQ’s residency, the Weis Center has produced a 30-minute video montage that showcases our community as a “melting pot” of America. Members of the campus community share brief commentary about their diverse backgrounds and family heritage. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to view the video from 3:20 to 3:50 p.m. in the Weis Center Auditorium. Doors to the venue open at 3 p.m.
This engagement of American Patchwork Quartet is made possible through the ArtsCONNECT program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
American Patchwork Quartet draws on a repertoire of centuries-old American folk songs that highlight the country’s immigrant roots.
Grammy-nominated vocalist Falu Shah, Grammy-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, three-time Grammy-winning drummer Clarence Penn and highly acclaimed bassist Yasushi Nakamura showcase the dynamic diversity of contemporary culture by reimagining timeless songs from America’s past.
The group showcases America’s dynamic presence by combining the diverse talents of four U.S. citizens, each with a unique cultural background. With this quartet, old songs are made new through creative arrangements that highlight the exceptional and well-honed skills of each member.
APQ performances strive to counter pervasive prejudices around the issues of race and immigration. In order to help strengthen the country’s social fabric, APQ wants its audiences to reflect on the notion that Americans must acknowledge the differences to discover the commonalities. The realities of racism and prejudice must be recognized in order to build authentic and lasting bonds across cultures and color lines. While individuals may not be responsible for the country’s past, they are accountable for its future.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and up, $10 for youth 18 and under, free for Bucknell employees and retirees, free for Bucknell students and $10 for non-Bucknell students (limit two).
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
