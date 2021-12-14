LEWISBURG — Advocates for parents and caregivers of children with attachment disorders and other behavioral issues met Monday near the Union County Courthouse.
Katie Rose, Attach Families president, announced the gathering nearly a week ago. It was on the scheduled sentencing date for Melissa Keister of New Columbia. However, sentencing will be rescheduled reportedly due to an an illness.
Attach Families literature proposed that symptoms of trauma or attachment disorders included rage, defiance and sometimes violence directed toward caregivers. The condition, according to the literature, was prevalent in the foster care system and not responsive traditional “talk therapy.”
“Most of us are dealing with children who not only have trauma and attachment disorders but because of it we have lived isolated lives before we met each other,” Rose said after the continuance. “When I was starting the nonprofit and I was trying to think of something to name it, I thought about all the families out there who were living isolated and alone.”
Rose cited her certification as a family partner specialist. “Lived experience,” as she put it, along with 200 hours of training in mental health disorders, suicide, attachment disorders, trauma and other conditions were required before certification.
“I had my hands full,” Rose said. “Everybody thought I was crazy, opening up a nonprofit while I was in the middle of what I was dealing with, three children with trauma disorder at the time.”
Rose said social service departments may not understand the difficulty of raising a child with behavioral disorders. She claimed some have maintained such “kids just needed love” and the behavior would stop.
Keister, 39, was convicted in September of a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child. The allegations originated with an investigation into claims that Keister abused a foster child in her care.
The child, according to court documents, was diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and a depressive disorder. The defendant, according to testimony at the trial, resorted to unusual tactics to purportedly control the behavior.
Erratic behavior by the child was attributed to the disorders and the child was deemed not competent to testify earlier this year. Rose testified as an expert witness on behalf of Keister during the competency hearing.
In such scenarios, Rose hoped a sentence of probation would be handed down so that other children in an “attach family” would not be further traumatized.
Rose also hoped to return with Attach Families supporters on the new sentencing date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.