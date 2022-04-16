LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) recently announced that Steve Herman, an 18-year staffer, is the new director of its Transportation Planning Program.
Herman began his career at SEDA-COG in 2002 as an intern, rising through to a position as a GIS technician, then Transportation planner, and now the Transportation Planning Program director.
