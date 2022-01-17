WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild is now accepting reservations for a bus trip to the Dutch Apple Dinner Theater, to be held Saturday, March 12.
Tickets for the trip, to see the musical "Singing in the Rain," can be reserved by calling 570-538-2155 or emailing lranck53@gmail.com
The bus will pick up participants at Lingle's Neighborhood Market, Watsontown, and McDonald's, Lewisburg.
For information on COVID safety precautions to be followed during the trip, visit www.benedictsbus.com and www.dutchapple.com.
