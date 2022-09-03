District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
MILTON — Joshua Bergenstock, 25, of Shin Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence after police said he was found passed out at 12:43 a.m. July 31 in a running vehicle parked at 13 Arch St., Milton.
Bergenstock allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and declined blood testing.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
MILTON — Owen Moore, 32, of Pine Street, Cogan Station, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of an incident which occurred at 1 p.m. May 26 at Pennsylvania State Police, 50 Lawton Lane, Milton.
As he was being taken into custody on a warrant, troopers said Moore was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and metal pipe with suspected marijuana residue.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — Two counts of prohibited acts have been filed against Leslie Stewart, 41, of Hepburn Street, Milton, as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:30 p.m. June 23 at 711 Hepburn St.
During a check by adult probation, police said Stewart was found in possession of various forms of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — A Milton man has been charged after police reported finding drug paraphernalia inside a Russian-style doll in his car.
Blake McClosky, 21, of Shakespeare Avenue, has been charged with prohibited acts, drivers required to be licensed and learners permits.
During a traffic stop, police reported finding a yellow plastic tube containing marijuana and a silver metal inside of a Russian-style doll in the vehicle.
Possession
MILTON — Ethan Lawless, 20, of Vine Street, Milton, has been charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:34 a.m. July 20 at Mahoning Street and Turbot Avenue, Milton.
During a traffic stop, Lawless was allegedly found to be in possession of a glass bong, electronic scale, metal rolling tray, grinder, 1 gram of THC and 3 grams of marijuana.
Holly Page, 19, of Pepper Street, Milton, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) as a result of the same traffic stop. She was noted by troopers as being a passenger in the vehicle.
Page was allegedly found in possession of a glass pipe, socket smoking device, metal grinder and metal scraper.
Theft by deception
MILTON — Charges of theft by deception, home improvement fraud and receiving stolen property have been filed against a 51-year-old Watsontown man.
Anthony Swartz, of Frederick Drive, has been charged as the result of an incident which occurred between Dec. 17 and July 30 at 33 S. Turbot Ave., Milton.
Police said a homeowner provided Swartz with a check for $637 as a downpayment for porch repairs, which were never completed.
Driving while suspended
MILTON — Charges of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, operation following suspension of registration, and drivers required to be licensed have been filed against Robert Heverly, 36, of West Market Street, Lewisburg, as the result of an incident which occurred at 8:29 p.m. May 20 at South Front and Apple streets, Milton.
The charges were filed after police said Heverly was found to be driving on a licenses suspended due to a driving under the influence charge.
Indecent exposure
MILTON — A 58-year-old Milton man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself at a housing complex.
Elio Perez Cobas, of Mahoning Street, has been charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct as the result of an incident which occurred at 6 a.m. July 17 at Milton Village, 751 Mahoning Street.
Police said Perez Cobas was caught on security video footage exposing himself outside of the complex. When asked by police why he did it, Perez Cobas allegedly said "because of the beer."
Watsontown Police
Strangulation
WATSONTOWN — Danielle Bricker, 40, of Watsontown, has been charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30 in Watsontown.
Police said Bricker allegedly chocked and threatened to kill a man, prior to fleeing. She was later taken into custody by the Danville Police Department.
She was arraigned and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 14 before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.