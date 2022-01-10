State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a possible injury following a two-vehicle crash at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 8 along Westbranch Highway at AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Police said R.E. Minnick, 83, of Lewisburg, was making a left turn in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado when it was struck by a 2020 Toyota Rav4 driven by Sukhwinder Singh, 24, of Lewisburg, causing the Silverado to overturn. Minnick was belted and was not injured. Singh was transported with a possible injury.
Minnick will be cited with vehicle turning left, police noted, while Singh will be cited with registration and certificate of title required.
2-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 11:13 a.m. Jan. 2 along Broadway Road, east of Boiardi Lane, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
According to police, a 2020 Nissan Murano driven by Lewis F. Bennett, 43, of Danville, attempted to pass a 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by Patricia M. Zechman, 84, of Milton, when the Cadillac attempted a left turn and was struck by the Nissan. Both drivers were belted. Bennett was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 1:49 p.m. Jan. 9 along Route 15 south, north of North Hill Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south when it attempted to pass a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban and struck the rear driver’s side of the Suburban. The driver of the Impala was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 7 along Liberty Valley Road, near Klodike Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Police said a 2009 Pontiac Vibe driven by Jordan V. Weaver, 26, of Danville, was traveling east when it rearended a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Kevin A. Metzger, 50, of Danville. Both drivers were belted.
Weaver will be cited with careless driving, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 8:18 a.m. Jan. 7 along Route 15, north of North Hill Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south in the left lane when it went out of control in sleet conditions, crossed into the right lane and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Trax, police reported.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went out of control while merging onto Route 15 southbound, left the roadway and came to rest on its driver’s side, according to troopers.
The crash was reported at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 7 along Route 15 south, White Deer Township, Union County. A 2008 Honda Civic was traveling off the New Columbia/Lewisburg exit when it went out of control. No injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle slid in snowy conditions, rotated and struck a mailbox.
The crash was reported at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 7 along JPM Road, north of Medical Park Drive, Kelly Township, Union County. According to police, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south in the right lane when it slid, went out of control, rotated counter-clockwise and struck a mailbox and utility pole. The impact sheared the pole, police noted. The unnamed driver was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A driver and passenger escaped injury when a vehicle struck a guide rail along the interstate at 3:39 p.m. Jan. 7 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Rebecca M. Musselman, 21, of Altoona, was traveling west around mile marker 210 in a 2016 Honda Civic when the vehicle struck the rail off the south side of the roadway, police reported. Musselman and a 20-year-old passenger were belted. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an alleged hit and run at 4:59 p.m. Jan. 7 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
A white vehicle was traveling north when it passed another vehicle, then sideswiped a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old Milton boy as it attempted to return to the northbound lane, police reported. The suspect vehicle is believed to have driver’s side damage and fled north along Old Route 15.
Hit and run
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A trailer slid and struck a mailbox and damaged a yard before fleeing the scene, troopers reported.
The incident was reported at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 7 along Old Turnpike Road, west of Shack Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Death of inmate
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old inmate at SCI Coal Township was being treated at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, when he was pronounced dead.
Troopers investigated and along with the Montour County coroner determined the death was due to natural causes related to an underlying health condition. The investigation was reported at 11:59 a.m. Jan. 6 in Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Drug possession
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a vehicle for an alleged violation and arrested the driver for possession of drugs.
A 29-year-old Steelton man was arrested following the stop at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 8 along Route 15 and Devitts Camp Road, Gregg Township, Union County. A 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was stopped, according to police.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Criminal mischief, 12:52 a.m., University Avenue; asssist police agency, 2:13 a.m., Cherry Street, Mifflinburg; road hazard/closure, 4:25 a.m., Moore Avenue at Westbranch Highway; domestic, 9:06 a.m., Lower Market Street, Milton; non-injury accident, 11:49 a.m., westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township; intoxicated person, 2:50 p.m., North Front Street; lock out, 4:26 p.m., St. Lawrence Street; assist other police agency, 11:45 p.m., Route 15 north.
• Saturday: Open door, 12:47 a.m., North Water Street; disturbance, 1:24 a.m., North Third Street; traffic warning, 7:30 a.m., Route 15 south at Furnace Road; assist police agency, 8:33 a.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; NCIC, 10:40 a.m., police headquarters, East Buffalo Township; dispute, 11:34 a.m., Market Street; parking complaint, 2:52 p.m., Westbranch Highway; reportable accident, 3:10 p.m., Smoketown Road at Abbey Lane; panic alarm, 3:15 p.m., North 10th Street; be on the lookout, 11:17 p.m., Middleburg.
• Friday: Assist police agency, 1:31 a.m., Walnut Street, Mifflinburg; pedestrian stop, 2:12 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; burglar alarm, 5:15 a.m., South Third Street; protection from abuse, 5:38 a.m., South Second Street; protection from abuse, 9:53 a.m., South Second Street; harassment, 4:06 p.m., 22nd Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic control, 4:36 p.m., South Derr Drive; utility problem, 4:38 p.m., South Sixth and St. Louis streets; information, 5:02 p.m., Industrial Boulevard.
• Thursday: Unwanted person, 2:19 a.m., Maple Street; burglar alarm, 3:11 a.m., North 10th Street; traffic warning, 7:47 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 9:12 a.m., Market Street at North Derr Drive; theft, 9:25 a.m., Newman Road, Kelly Township; motorist assist, 9:37 a.m., Fairground and Buffalo roads, East Buffalo Township; theft, 9:48 a.m., Market Street; panic alarm, 12:33 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; MHMR, 1:24 p.m., Farley Circle; traffic warning, 2 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; non-injury accident, 4:44 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 5:29 p.m., North Front Street; vehicle lockout, 10:05 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic control, 10:07 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; assist police agency, 11:49 p.m., Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Wednesday: Parking complaint, 5:40 a.m., North Fourth Street; be on the looking, 5:56 a.m., State Police At Selinsgrove; be on the lookout, 7:03 a.m., Hallowing Run Road, Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County; traffic arrest, 7:40 a.m., Market and Sixth streets; traffic arrest, 9:54 a.m., Fairground Road at St. Mary Street; asisst police agency, 11:35 a.m., Dresibach Church and Old Turnpike roads; welfare check, 12:12 p.m., Pheasant Ridge Road; traffic arrest, 2:02 p.m., Market and Second streets; injury accident, 3:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Hillcrest Lane; domestic, 5:47 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 6:31 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; intoxicated person, 8:04 p.m., Maple Street; 911 hang up, 9:29 p.m., North Derr Drive.
State Police At Selinsgrove
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two Sunbury women were arrested following alleged unwanted electronic communication with a 45-year-old Northumberland woman.
The incident was reported at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 4 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Raeanne Davis, 18, and Tarita Mantz, 49, were charged after allegedly ongoing unwanted communication.
Harassment
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers responded to a reported domestic at 3:02 a.m. Dec. 12 along North Susquehanna Trial, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, and arrested two men.
Timothy Moultrie, 33, of Northumberland, and Brian Heckman, 57, of Middleburg, were taken into custody, police noted. One was charged with simple assault and the other with harassment, according to troopers.
Drug possession
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2003 Ford Escape for an alleged speeding violation at which time the driver was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
The stop occurred at 5:40 a.m. Dec. 30 along North Main and Main streets, Union Township, Snyder County. Steve Kerstetter, 48, of Selinsgrove, was arrested, police noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.