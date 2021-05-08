WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting a lecture on beer-making at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, in the museum's community room, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The lecture will feature Tim Yarrington, instructor at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. His will present “The Piracy of Brewing: How Brewers Exploit Natural Systems for Personal Pleasure and Financial Gain.”
The brewing and fermentation science certificate offered by Penn College and taught by Yarrington was recently recognized by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas. It is the only program in the northeast United States and only one of fourteen to receive this designation. The talk is one of several events to highlight the return of the Bottles and Brews at the Taber, to be held Friday, Aug. 13.
For more information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.